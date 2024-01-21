Samad Hassan-Zadeh Elected as New Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce

Samad Hassan-Zadeh, a prominent figure in Iran's business sector, has been appointed as the new leader of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA). This pivotal decision was made during an extraordinary gathering of the ICCIMA board of representatives, situated at the chamber's headquarters. Emerging from a pool of four finalists, Hassan-Zadeh's ascendancy marks a significant shift in the country's business landscape.

Samad Hassan-Zadeh: A New Era for ICCIMA

Prior to this appointment, Hassan-Zadeh served as the third deputy head of the chamber, demonstrating a firm understanding of ICCIMA's operations and objectives. His progression to the forefront of the organization signifies trust in his capabilities and the anticipation of his impact on Iran's business sector.

Key Players in the Decision-Making Process

Over 350 representatives from the ICCIMA board attended the meeting, reflecting the importance attached to this appointment. Among the attendees was Hossein Selahvarzi, the outgoing head of the ICCIMA. Asserting the chamber's dedication to its role as the heart of the private sector, Selahvarzi emphasized the continuity of ICCIMA's mission and vision under Hassan-Zadeh's leadership.

Impact of the Gathering on Economic Development

Deputy head of the chamber, Mohammadreza Bahraman, highlighted the significance of such meetings in fostering the country's economic growth. This sentiment underscores the chamber's commitment to facilitating discussions and decisions that have a direct impact on Iran's economic development. With Hassan-Zadeh at the helm, the chamber looks set to forge ahead in its objectives, contributing to Iran's burgeoning business sector.