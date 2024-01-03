en English
Energy

Researchers Propose Solar Power to Enhance Safety of Nuclear Plants

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
In a ground-breaking study from the Islamic Azad University in Iran, a team of scientists have unveiled an innovative approach towards bolstering the safety of nuclear power plants. By marrying photovoltaic (PV) installations with battery storage, the research opens avenues for enhancing the operational safety of these facilities. The focus of their study is the Tehran Research Reactor (TRR), a 5 MW light water research reactor that has been in operation since 1967 at the Tehran Nuclear Research Center.

A New Approach to Nuclear Safety

The researchers propose a unique system design that strikes a balance between technical and economic factors. Titled ‘Design of emergency solar PV system for Tehran Research Reactor,’ the study suggests that the leveraging of PV as an emergency power source could significantly elevate the safety quotient of nuclear facilities. The logic is simple yet profound – PV installations, when coupled with battery storage, can act as an emergency load during power outages or other accidents.

Addressing Technical Challenges

One of the critical challenges faced by nuclear facilities is that of sensitive electrical loads being affected by disturbances. Power quality issues can expedite the aging of electrical equipment, thereby increasing the risk factors. To counter this, the researchers have proposed the use of Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC) to boost power quality. They have presented a detailed measurement and analysis of power quality events for the TRR, proposing a technique based on partial swarm optimization to enhance power quality.

Implications for the Future

This innovative approach could revolutionize the way nuclear facilities are operated. The integration of PV installations and battery storage as a backup system could ensure a more reliable power supply, thereby curtailing the risk of accidents and enhancing overall safety measures. This study underscores the potential of integrating renewable energy technologies into traditional power sectors, moving us closer to a future where power generation is both safe and sustainable.

Energy Iran Science & Technology
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

