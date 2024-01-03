Rabbi YY Jacobson Reiterates Condemnation of Neturei Karta Amidst Heated Debate

In a recent appearance on Zev Brenner’s radio program, Rabbi YY Jacobson, a prominent figure in Jewish teachings, reiterated his vehement denunciation of Neturei Karta (NK), an ultra-Orthodox Jewish faction renowned for its antagonism towards Zionism and its endorsement of groups hostile to Israel. Rabbi Jacobson questioned the Jewish identity of NK members, citing their support for entities such as the Ayatollah of Iran.

Rabbi Jacobson’s Controversial Stance

Shocked by the audacity of Jews aiding those with profound enmity towards their kind, Rabbi Jacobson likened their actions to Jews marching alongside Nazis. His comments were not rooted in a formal religious ruling but stemmed from his emotional response to what he perceives as a blatant betrayal of Jewish values. He underscored the lethal intent of Hamas, which he stated, seeks to annihilate all Jews, thereby highlighting the danger of NK’s stance.

Contrasting Views: Jake Turx’s Perspective

During the program, Ami Magazine correspondent Jake Turx proffered a different perspective, challenging Rabbi Jacobson’s views. He invoked the commandment to love all Jews, arguing that this love should extend even to members of NK. This assertion sparked a debate between the two, as Rabbi Jacobson maintained that NK’s views are perilous and intolerable, considering they pose a significant threat to life or pikuach nefesh.

Unabated Controversy

Rabbi Jacobson expressed disbelief that Turx did not share his fervor against NK, reflecting the deep-seated controversy surrounding this issue. This debate follows a previous instance where Rabbi Jacobson used vigorous language against NK, igniting a reaction from Turx. The correspondent expressed his support for NK and compared the criticism faced by the group to historical critiques of Chabad. Rabbi Jacobson’s consistent and vocal condemnation of NK has also led to calls for a public denouncement of the group by all Jewish organizations, especially given accusations that NK raises funds for groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.