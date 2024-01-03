en English
Iran

Rabbi YY Jacobson Reiterates Condemnation of Neturei Karta Amidst Heated Debate

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Rabbi YY Jacobson Reiterates Condemnation of Neturei Karta Amidst Heated Debate

In a recent appearance on Zev Brenner’s radio program, Rabbi YY Jacobson, a prominent figure in Jewish teachings, reiterated his vehement denunciation of Neturei Karta (NK), an ultra-Orthodox Jewish faction renowned for its antagonism towards Zionism and its endorsement of groups hostile to Israel. Rabbi Jacobson questioned the Jewish identity of NK members, citing their support for entities such as the Ayatollah of Iran.

Rabbi Jacobson’s Controversial Stance

Shocked by the audacity of Jews aiding those with profound enmity towards their kind, Rabbi Jacobson likened their actions to Jews marching alongside Nazis. His comments were not rooted in a formal religious ruling but stemmed from his emotional response to what he perceives as a blatant betrayal of Jewish values. He underscored the lethal intent of Hamas, which he stated, seeks to annihilate all Jews, thereby highlighting the danger of NK’s stance.

Contrasting Views: Jake Turx’s Perspective

During the program, Ami Magazine correspondent Jake Turx proffered a different perspective, challenging Rabbi Jacobson’s views. He invoked the commandment to love all Jews, arguing that this love should extend even to members of NK. This assertion sparked a debate between the two, as Rabbi Jacobson maintained that NK’s views are perilous and intolerable, considering they pose a significant threat to life or pikuach nefesh.

Unabated Controversy

Rabbi Jacobson expressed disbelief that Turx did not share his fervor against NK, reflecting the deep-seated controversy surrounding this issue. This debate follows a previous instance where Rabbi Jacobson used vigorous language against NK, igniting a reaction from Turx. The correspondent expressed his support for NK and compared the criticism faced by the group to historical critiques of Chabad. Rabbi Jacobson’s consistent and vocal condemnation of NK has also led to calls for a public denouncement of the group by all Jewish organizations, especially given accusations that NK raises funds for groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.

Iran Israel
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

