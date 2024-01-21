Quality Assurance Insurance Urgently Needed in Iran's Construction Sector

In the heart of Tehran, an issue of paramount importance has been brought to the forefront during the ninth meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)'s Civil, Construction and Infrastructure Affairs Committee. The critical issue at hand is the glaring absence of quality assurance insurance in Iran's construction sector. This deficiency, highlighted by representatives from the private sector of Tehran, has instigated numerous problems within the industry.

The Need for Quality Assurance Insurance

The lack of quality assurance insurance and adequate supervision in the construction industry has been a festering issue. The absence of such fundamental safeguarding mechanisms has been leading to an array of problems in the construction sector. The repercussions of this lacuna are far-reaching, affecting both the quality and safety of construction projects. The situation necessitates immediate attention and action.

Call for a Comprehensive Plan

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the committee members advocated for the creation of a comprehensive plan. This plan would include an upstream document outlining clear and practical guidelines for monitoring, quality assurance insurance, and liability insurance in the construction industry. The proposition aims to establish a robust mechanism to ensure the quality and safety of the construction projects.

Towards Standardization and Improvement

The initiative taken by the committee members is not merely an attempt to address a pressing issue but a stride towards standardization and improvement. The introduction of quality assurance insurance and effective supervision can potentially revolutionize the construction industry in Tehran and across Iran. It will not only enhance the quality of construction projects but also bring about much-needed safety measures, thereby ensuring a safer and more reliable construction landscape in Iran.