Pakistan PM and Foreign Minister Interrupt Visits Amid Escalating Tensions with Iran

Escalating tensions in the wake of retaliatory strikes between Pakistan and Iran have prompted Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, and Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, to cut short their international visits. PM Kakar was attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, and FM Jilani was participating in the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit and G-77 Third South Summit in Uganda.

Retaliatory Strikes Stirring Crisis

Pakistan executed missile strikes in Iran’s Sistan-o-Baluchistan province, targeting terrorist hideouts in an operation named ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’, resulting in multiple terrorist casualties. This military action was in response to an earlier strike by Iran that claimed the lives of two children in Pakistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan stated that despite sharing concerns and evidence of terrorist activities with Iran, the lack of resultant action prompted Pakistan to undertake these strikes to avert further terrorist attacks.

Diplomatic Relations Under Strain

The country emphasized its respect for Iran’s sovereignty but maintains the right to defend its national security. Following Tehran’s strikes that targeted the Jaish al-Adl group in Pakistan, Pakistan expelled the Iranian ambassador and recalled its own from Iran. Iran alleges Jaish al-Adl is a terrorist group responsible for several attacks on its security forces, including a recent one that killed 11 police personnel.

Global Implications of the Conflict

The escalating conflict between the two nations, besides straining diplomatic relations, is also impacting global oil prices and adding to the existing tensions in the region. With the possibility of violence spreading in the Middle East, these retaliatory strikes have raised concerns of further escalation in regional tensions and imperiled diplomatic relations.