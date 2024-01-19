Pakistan and Iran's Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties and Regional Security Over Phone

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran, two nations recently embroiled in a tense standoff, embarked on a crucial telephone conversation aimed at de-escalating the situation. Their discussion was focused on deepening bilateral ties, exploring opportunities for enhancing cooperation in various fields, and maintaining regional peace and security.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The dialogue between the ministers signified a turning point in the strained relationship between Pakistan and Iran. The ministers highlighted the need for continued dialogue and interaction at various levels to restore trust and confidence in their bilateral relations. This commitment to dialogue signifies a mutual understanding of the importance of their relationship to regional stability.

Addressing Regional Security

Both ministers underscored the significance of mutual efforts towards ensuring regional peace and security. This comes in the wake of tit-for-tat missile and drone attacks, which had raised alarms about potential wider instability in the region. The ministers expressed willingness to work together, indicating their desire to calm tensions. This sentiment aligns with calls from the United Nations Secretary-General, who has urged restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions.

Mutual Interests and Challenges

The conversation also touched upon issues of mutual interest and concern. These encompassed the need for strengthening cooperation on counter-terrorism efforts and the return of ambassadors to their respective capitals. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to work closely to advance shared goals and address common challenges, marking a positive direction in their diplomatic relations.