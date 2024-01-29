Pakistan and Iran Forge Alliance for Security Cooperation Post Missile Strikes

Following recent missile strikes against 'terror units' across their shared borders, Pakistan and Iran have mutually agreed to strengthen security cooperation, which is a significant step towards regional peace. Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced the decision at a press conference in Islamabad. The ministers emphasized the importance of respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity while promising a united front against terrorism. Both countries have also expressed a willingness to quickly resolve any emerging misunderstandings.

Unmasking Third-party Involvement

Amir-Abdollahian, during his address, hinted at the involvement of third countries supporting terrorist activities in the border regions, an issue that is detrimental to the interests of both nations. The joint stance against terrorism and the commitment to preserving national sovereignty are expected to serve as a deterrent to these undisclosed third parties.

A Step Towards De-escalation

The joint press conference also set the stage for the upcoming visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan, indicating progress towards de-escalation. The bilateral relations between the two nations had soured after the missile and drone strikes by Iran on January 16, which Pakistan claimed caused civilian casualties. In a tit-for-tat response, Pakistan conducted retaliatory strikes inside Iran on January 18.

Restoring Diplomatic Ties

In an amicable resolution, the two countries have decided to return their ambassadors to their respective posts, marking a significant step towards the normalization of diplomatic relations. The agreement to expand security cooperation not only aims at curbing terrorism but also to enhance bilateral trade by setting up free trade economic zones near the border regions.