National Women’s Day in Tehran: Celebrating the Influence and Achievements of Iranian Women

The second national congress for women of influence, aligning with National Women’s Day, kicked off in Tehran. The week-long celebration, themed around the roles and achievements of women in various domains, aims to honor dynamic and active Iranian women who have made significant contributions in diverse fields. Each day of the congress was dedicated to a specific theme, ranging from ‘Women, awareness, resistance, martyr Soleimani’s school of thought’ to ‘Women, hygiene, sport, and health’.

Recognizing Iranian Women’s Contributions

The congress serves as a platform to uplift and appreciate Iranian women who have made remarkable strides in culture, art, education, media, social activities, economy, entrepreneurship, research, technology, politics, governance, and sports. It is a testament to the transformative influence of Iranian women, both nationally and globally, in areas that were once male-dominated.

Resistance as a Central Theme

The event coincides with the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the situation in Gaza, making resistance a central theme this year. The congress seeks to highlight the role of women in awareness and resistance, drawing inspiration from martyr Soleimani’s school of thought. Women’s resilience and determination amidst adversities were at the forefront of discussions during the congress.

Highlighting Achievements of Iranian Women

An exhibition held during the congress highlighted the achievements of Iranian women. A total of 900 female CEOs of knowledge-based companies were identified, with the top 50 being showcased. This initiative not only recognizes the accomplishments of these women but also inspires other women and girls towards entrepreneurship and innovation.

International Participation and Future Prospects

The congress saw participants from various countries, symbolizing the global recognition of Iranian women’s efforts. This event also marked a step forward in promoting women’s rights and gender equality in Iran. Activists and intellectuals are already pushing for a greater female presence in the country’s parliament, hoping to increase the representation to at least 30 or 50 percent. Such initiatives, even if they fall short of their goals, will have a positive impact on Iranian society, driving it towards a more equal and inclusive future.