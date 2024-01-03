en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

National Women’s Day in Tehran: Celebrating the Influence and Achievements of Iranian Women

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
National Women’s Day in Tehran: Celebrating the Influence and Achievements of Iranian Women

The second national congress for women of influence, aligning with National Women’s Day, kicked off in Tehran. The week-long celebration, themed around the roles and achievements of women in various domains, aims to honor dynamic and active Iranian women who have made significant contributions in diverse fields. Each day of the congress was dedicated to a specific theme, ranging from ‘Women, awareness, resistance, martyr Soleimani’s school of thought’ to ‘Women, hygiene, sport, and health’.

Recognizing Iranian Women’s Contributions

The congress serves as a platform to uplift and appreciate Iranian women who have made remarkable strides in culture, art, education, media, social activities, economy, entrepreneurship, research, technology, politics, governance, and sports. It is a testament to the transformative influence of Iranian women, both nationally and globally, in areas that were once male-dominated.

Resistance as a Central Theme

The event coincides with the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the situation in Gaza, making resistance a central theme this year. The congress seeks to highlight the role of women in awareness and resistance, drawing inspiration from martyr Soleimani’s school of thought. Women’s resilience and determination amidst adversities were at the forefront of discussions during the congress.

Highlighting Achievements of Iranian Women

An exhibition held during the congress highlighted the achievements of Iranian women. A total of 900 female CEOs of knowledge-based companies were identified, with the top 50 being showcased. This initiative not only recognizes the accomplishments of these women but also inspires other women and girls towards entrepreneurship and innovation.

International Participation and Future Prospects

The congress saw participants from various countries, symbolizing the global recognition of Iranian women’s efforts. This event also marked a step forward in promoting women’s rights and gender equality in Iran. Activists and intellectuals are already pushing for a greater female presence in the country’s parliament, hoping to increase the representation to at least 30 or 50 percent. Such initiatives, even if they fall short of their goals, will have a positive impact on Iranian society, driving it towards a more equal and inclusive future.

0
International Relations Iran
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Watershed Moment amid Unprecedented Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

Jewish Americans Support Biden's Handling of Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Bijay Laxmi

Arthur Okonkwo: Arsenal's Young Goalkeeper Set for International Debut with Nigeria

By Salman Khan

Ugandan Government Begins Assessment of New Lower Secondary Curriculum

By Israel Ojoko

Canada's Climate Commitments: A Tale of Promise and Performance ...
@Canada · 8 mins
Canada's Climate Commitments: A Tale of Promise and Performance ...
heart comment 0
International Scientists Develop Innovative Algorithm for Energy Trading Optimization

By Safak Costu

International Scientists Develop Innovative Algorithm for Energy Trading Optimization
Syria and India Open Talks on Collaboration in Oil and Mineral Sectors

By Rafia Tasleem

Syria and India Open Talks on Collaboration in Oil and Mineral Sectors
WRSF and Shenzhen Foreign Languages School Launch Talent Cultivation Base

By Aqsa Younas Rana

WRSF and Shenzhen Foreign Languages School Launch Talent Cultivation Base
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice

By Olalekan Adigun

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
17 seconds
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
26 seconds
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
Reform UK's Richard Tice Critiques Political Landscape in New Year Press Conference
43 seconds
Reform UK's Richard Tice Critiques Political Landscape in New Year Press Conference
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Pivotal Crossroads for Global Democracy
56 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Pivotal Crossroads for Global Democracy
The Battle Lines for the 2024 US Presidential Election
1 min
The Battle Lines for the 2024 US Presidential Election
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
1 min
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
1 min
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
2 mins
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
Trump's Influence Casts a Shadow Over Border Security Deal Negotiations
2 mins
Trump's Influence Casts a Shadow Over Border Security Deal Negotiations
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app