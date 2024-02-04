McKenzie Analyzes Middle East Military Strikes and U.S. Policy on Iran

Retired General Frank McKenzie, the former head of U.S. Central Command, provided a comprehensive analysis of the recent military strikes in the Middle East and the current U.S. policy on Iran. According to McKenzie, the primary challenge lies in deterring Iran and its proxies, considering the complexities of regional security dynamics.

Understanding Iran's Autonomy to Its Proxies

McKenzie pointed out a crucial factor complicating accountability: Iran's granting of autonomy to its proxy groups to attack U.S. positions without direct orders. This move, according to the retired general, has added a layer of complexity to the U.S.'s efforts to deter attacks and hold the responsible parties accountable.

McKenzie's Critique of Current U.S. Policy

McKenzie criticized the U.S.'s current policy for its reluctance to escalate conflicts and for excluding Iran from potential military targets - a policy he views as providing comfort to Iran. He argues for a clear end state and a policy that does not provide an illusion of safety to Iran.

Broader Objectives of Iran

McKenzie emphasized the importance of understanding Iran's broader objectives. These include regime preservation, the destruction of Israel, and the expulsion of the U.S. from the Middle East. Considering these objectives is crucial to formulate an effective response and deterrence strategy.

Reflections on Past Decisions and Future Possibilities

McKenzie reflected on the Trump administration's decision to eliminate Quds Force Commander Qasem Suleimani, noting the reduced influence of Suleimani's successor. He also commented on the restrained response from Hezbollah's leader, Nasrullah, in conflicts with Israel. McKenzie further noted Israel's limited success in its military campaign against Hamas, suggesting the necessity of an end state that could involve a two-state solution and regional support.