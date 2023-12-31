Maersk Vessel Attacked in Red Sea: Houthi Militants Disrupt Global Trade

On a voyage towards Port Suez, the Maersk Hangzhou, a container vessel owned by Danish shipping giant Maersk, fell under attack by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea. Employing a combination of missiles and small boats in their aggressive act, the assailants, however, left the crew unharmed and the ship free from signs of fire. Despite the incident, the vessel retained its full maneuverability and maintained its course. This attack is not an isolated event but a part of a growing series of assaults by Houthi militants based in Yemen, targeting vessels in the Red Sea in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, engaged in a conflict with Israel in Gaza.

Red Sea Unrest

The implications of these attacks are far-reaching. The Red Sea is a critical waterway for global trade, serving as the gateway for ships utilizing the Suez Canal which facilitates about 12% of global trade. The series of attacks have disrupted this crucial flow, forcing major shipping companies to resort to lengthier and costlier routes. Following the attack on the Maersk Hangzhou, the company announced a suspension of all its Red Sea sailings for a 48-hour period as a precautionary measure.

Swift Response

In response to the attack, the U.S. Navy swiftly sunk three of the four small boats used by the militants, killing several of their crew. The US military also shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, demonstrating their readiness to protect commercial operations in the area. In light of these events, the US has announced a global naval task force, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to safeguard shipping in these contentious waters, with the UK directly contributing warships to the cause.

Widening Impact

The ripples of these attacks are being felt far beyond the Red Sea. Energy giant BP and home furnishing giant Ikea have announced temporary suspensions and potential shortages in shipments due to the attacks. The increasing frequency and intensity of these attacks are causing panic among Yemenis and raising concerns that Yemen’s Houthis could potentially target crucial submarine communications cables running under the Bab al-Mandeb strait. The Houthi group, however, has yet to comment on the incidents.

Despite the tumultuous circumstances, the Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-flagged vessel with the capacity to carry 14,000 containers, has remained steadfast. It is a testament to the resilience of global trade in the face of adversity. While the attacks continue to disrupt world trade, the swift response from military forces and the unwavering resolve of companies like Maersk serve as reminders that the global community will stand strong against such acts of aggression.