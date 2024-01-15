en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Journalists Detained in Iran and Humanity’s Unbounded Legacy on the Moon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
Journalists Detained in Iran and Humanity’s Unbounded Legacy on the Moon

The world of journalism is once again under scrutiny as Iran recently released two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who had been imprisoned for their bold reportage on a sensitive death case. Their coverage of the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini not only sparked nationwide protests but also drew the world’s attention to the human rights and press freedom situation in Iran.

Imprisonment and Release of Iranian Journalists

Hamedi and Mohammadi were convicted in October for their brave journalism that stirred a nationwide protest following Amini’s death. They were sentenced to 13 and 12 years, respectively, with Hamedi facing 7 executable years and Mohammadi, 6. The charges against them included collaborating with the US government and conspiring against national security, accusations often levelled against journalists in Iran.

After more than a year in prison, the two journalists were temporarily released on bail, each paying approximately $200,000. Their release, however, came with a ban on leaving the country, and they are currently awaiting a verdict on their appeals. This situation underscores the challenges faced by journalists in Iran and the harsh penalties they face for covering sensitive issues.

Protests and the Struggle for Press Freedom in Iran

The journalists’ imprisonment followed widespread protests in Iran triggered by Amini’s death. The protests, met with a violent crackdown by authorities, led to numerous casualties and detentions, further intensifying the clampdown on dissent in the country. The situation paints a grim picture of the state of press freedom in Iran, where journalists face significant risks for their coverage.

Humanity’s Mark on the Moon

While journalists struggle for freedom of expression on Earth, humanity’s mark on the moon serves as a stark contrast. The moon bears the footprints of astronauts, tracks from lunar rovers, and impact craters from spacecraft. The scientific experiments conducted there, and the personal mementos left behind, like family photos brought by astronauts, are testaments to humankind’s quest for knowledge and exploration. This narrative of human legacy on the moon serves as a reminder of our potential for greatness when unshackled by political constraints.

0
Iran Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Iran

See more
27 mins ago
Tehran Hosts International Conference on 'Operation al-Aqsa Storm'
Iran’s capital, Tehran, recently played host to a significant international conference titled ‘Operation al-Aqsa Storm.’ This notable gathering brought together an array of officials and representatives from around the globe, all united by a common purpose: to delve into the implications and outcomes of the operation, focusing on its geopolitical, military, and social impacts on
Tehran Hosts International Conference on 'Operation al-Aqsa Storm'
Iran Releases Detained Journalists Hamedi and Mohammadi: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Press Crackdown
12 hours ago
Iran Releases Detained Journalists Hamedi and Mohammadi: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Press Crackdown
Iran's Accelerating Nuclear Ambitions: A Global Security Threat
13 hours ago
Iran's Accelerating Nuclear Ambitions: A Global Security Threat
Unearthed Akkadian Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Elamite Civilization
2 hours ago
Unearthed Akkadian Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Elamite Civilization
Prince of Persia's 'The Lost Crown': A Monumental Leap for Cultural Representation
4 hours ago
Prince of Persia's 'The Lost Crown': A Monumental Leap for Cultural Representation
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
5 hours ago
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
28 seconds
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
Dak Prescott Shoulders Responsibility Amidst Dallas Cowboys' Disappointment
2 mins
Dak Prescott Shoulders Responsibility Amidst Dallas Cowboys' Disappointment
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
3 mins
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
4 mins
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
4 mins
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
4 mins
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
4 mins
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
5 mins
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
17 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app