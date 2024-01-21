Iran's Water Transfer Project: Progress Amid Environmental Concerns

Iran is making strides in a monumental water transfer project that aims to channel water from the Sea of Oman to the parched southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, and to the eastern provinces of South Khorasan and Khorasan Razavi. Spearheaded by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the project has already seen 23% completion. The Iranian government, in March 2016, allocated a substantial $400 million budget for this initiative, which is intended to bolster production, industry, and agriculture, and to provide potable water in drought-stricken regions.

Water Transfer Schemes: A Double-Edged Sword

While the water transfer project promises to bring relief to arid areas, it is not without its drawbacks. Water transfer schemes in Iran have been identified as primary culprits of environmental destruction, leading to desiccated lakes, rivers, and subpar water management. Iran's future grapples with the threat of excessive water withdrawal.

Similar Projects and Their Impact

Presently, a similar project to transport water from the Persian Gulf to the southern Fars province is in the pipe-laying phase. Initiated in February 2019, this project aims to supply drinkable water and support agriculture and industry in the region. While such projects are acknowledged for their potential benefits, like improved water supply in deficient areas, they are also flagged for their significant environmental risks. These include deforestation, habitat destruction, biodiversity loss, and contamination of seawater.

Desalination Plants: A Possible Solution?

Despite the environmental concerns, desalination plants are actively supplying the southern coastal provinces with potable water. Plans are afoot to ramp up this output in the foreseeable future. However, it remains to be seen whether these efforts can strike a delicate balance between fulfilling human needs and preserving the environment.