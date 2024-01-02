en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Iran’s Steel Industry: A Tale of Growth and Decline

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Iran’s Steel Industry: A Tale of Growth and Decline

Iran’s steel industry is on a trajectory of significant growth, as suggested by recent statistics. The value of steel exports has observed a 19% surge over a nine-month period, compared to the same span the previous year. The metrics indicate that Iran exported 21.6 million metric tons of steel products, marking a substantial 73% annual increase in volume.

Surge in Export of Concentrated Iron Ore

The country has also witnessed a boom in the export of concentrated iron ore, with a tenfold rise. This surge signifies the potential of iron ore in contributing to the country’s economic growth, and the steel industry’s vital role in the same.

Value of Iran’s Slab Exports Increase

Additionally, the value of Iran’s slab exports has been on the rise, with a 34% increase. This growth signifies the value slab products bring to the market, further strengthening Iran’s position in the global steel industry.

Decline in Certain Sectors

Despite the overall positive trend, the report pointed out a decline in the export volume of steel ingots during the March-September period. Furthermore, the country’s rebar exports saw a $130 million decrease within the same timeframe. These figures suggest a mixed performance in Iran’s steel export sector, with observable growth in specific areas but declines in others.

Simultaneously, Iran’s export commodities to Iraq, valued at $6.9 billion during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, have made Iraq the second top export destination for Iranian products. The value of Iran’s exports to Iraq increased by 15 percent in the past year, reaching over $10 billion. Both countries aim to expand their bilateral economic exchanges, with a set target of $20 billion in annual trade.

0
Iran
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Georges Simenon's 'The Two-Penny Bar' Comes Alive in Persian Translation

By BNN Correspondents

Iran's Khayyam Satellite Operational: Services Now Available to Commercial Clients

By Momen Zellmi

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Dispatches Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

Art of Historical Retouching Shines at Golestan Palace Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Tourism Chief Outlines Plans to Boost Pilgrimage and Cultural Tourism ...
@Iran · 2 hours
Tourism Chief Outlines Plans to Boost Pilgrimage and Cultural Tourism ...
heart comment 0
Iranian President Emphasizes Global Relations in Meeting with New Ambassadors

By Momen Zellmi

Iranian President Emphasizes Global Relations in Meeting with New Ambassadors
Iran’s Alborz Warship Deployment Escalates Tensions in Red Sea, Spikes Global Oil Prices

By Momen Zellmi

Iran's Alborz Warship Deployment Escalates Tensions in Red Sea, Spikes Global Oil Prices
Spanish Citizen Detained in Iran Released: A Tale of Solidarity and Human Rights

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Spanish Citizen Detained in Iran Released: A Tale of Solidarity and Human Rights
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Conservative Party Spends Heavily on Facebook Ads Promoting PM Rishi Sunak
26 seconds
UK Conservative Party Spends Heavily on Facebook Ads Promoting PM Rishi Sunak
Street-Legal Car with Race Engine: Dodge Challenger based Demon SRT 170 Hits the Market
45 seconds
Street-Legal Car with Race Engine: Dodge Challenger based Demon SRT 170 Hits the Market
Club Deportivo Bangladesh Debuts with Thrilling Victory Over All-Haz
45 seconds
Club Deportivo Bangladesh Debuts with Thrilling Victory Over All-Haz
AMA's 10 Wellness Tips for 2024: Towards Better Health and Well-Being
2 mins
AMA's 10 Wellness Tips for 2024: Towards Better Health and Well-Being
Street-Legal Race Car: The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Compliance
2 mins
Street-Legal Race Car: The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Compliance
New Jersey's Task Force Targets Property-Tax Relief for Seniors
2 mins
New Jersey's Task Force Targets Property-Tax Relief for Seniors
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
3 mins
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
3 mins
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
3 mins
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
30 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
39 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app