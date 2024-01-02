Iran’s Steel Industry: A Tale of Growth and Decline

Iran’s steel industry is on a trajectory of significant growth, as suggested by recent statistics. The value of steel exports has observed a 19% surge over a nine-month period, compared to the same span the previous year. The metrics indicate that Iran exported 21.6 million metric tons of steel products, marking a substantial 73% annual increase in volume.

Surge in Export of Concentrated Iron Ore

The country has also witnessed a boom in the export of concentrated iron ore, with a tenfold rise. This surge signifies the potential of iron ore in contributing to the country’s economic growth, and the steel industry’s vital role in the same.

Value of Iran’s Slab Exports Increase

Additionally, the value of Iran’s slab exports has been on the rise, with a 34% increase. This growth signifies the value slab products bring to the market, further strengthening Iran’s position in the global steel industry.

Decline in Certain Sectors

Despite the overall positive trend, the report pointed out a decline in the export volume of steel ingots during the March-September period. Furthermore, the country’s rebar exports saw a $130 million decrease within the same timeframe. These figures suggest a mixed performance in Iran’s steel export sector, with observable growth in specific areas but declines in others.

Simultaneously, Iran’s export commodities to Iraq, valued at $6.9 billion during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, have made Iraq the second top export destination for Iranian products. The value of Iran’s exports to Iraq increased by 15 percent in the past year, reaching over $10 billion. Both countries aim to expand their bilateral economic exchanges, with a set target of $20 billion in annual trade.