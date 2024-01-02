en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Iran’s Shahid Sattari Aviation University: A Beacon in Space and Drone Technology

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Iran’s Shahid Sattari Aviation University: A Beacon in Space and Drone Technology

As we step into the future, the line between warfare and technology continues to blur. At the heart of this revolution is Iran’s Shahid Sattari Aviation University, a leading institution in space and drone technology, garnering high praise from Brigadier General Majid Fakhri, the head of the Geographical Organization of the Armed Forces.

The Importance of Locational Information

Fakhri emphasized on the pivotal role of locational information in warfare, asserting its necessity for military personnel on the battlefield. He lauded the Aviation University for its extensive advancements in the space and drone sectors. The commendation from Fakhri, a highly respected figure in the Iranian Armed Forces, underscores the crucial role the institution plays in the country’s defense strategy.

Equipping the Future Generations

The head of Shahid Sattari University, Brigadier General Marvi Nam, extolled the comprehensive training provided to students in all aspects of drone operations. From mapping urban landscapes to navigating remote regions, the University ensures that its students are fully prepared for the diverse applications of drones. Nam’s confidence in the University’s capabilities is reflected in his belief that students will play a vital role in the future of Iran’s defense sector.

The Role of Drones in Modern Warfare

It’s not only about military applications; drones are instrumental in providing aerial knowledge through remote evaluation, positioning systems, and navigation. The quick mapping capabilities of drones, particularly in non-urban areas, offer a significant advantage in modern warfare. Nam and Fakhri concurred on the importance of continued collaboration and specialized meetings with experts to enhance the University’s capabilities further.

The future of warfare is inevitably tied to advancements in technology. As Iran’s Shahid Sattari Aviation University continues to spearhead developments in drone and space technology, it is clear that the country’s defense strategy is well-equipped to face the challenges of the future.

0
Iran Military
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. Water Utilities Vulnerable to Cyberattacks: Aliquippa Incident Raises Alarm

By Momen Zellmi

Kurdistan's Continued Relations with Iran: A Tale of Complex Alliances and Unresolved Crimes

By Momen Zellmi

Georges Simenon's 'The Two-Penny Bar' Comes Alive in Persian Translation

By BNN Correspondents

Iran's Steel Industry: A Tale of Growth and Decline

By Momen Zellmi

Iran's Khayyam Satellite Operational: Services Now Available to Commer ...
@Iran · 3 hours
Iran's Khayyam Satellite Operational: Services Now Available to Commer ...
heart comment 0
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Dispatches Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Dispatches Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
Art of Historical Retouching Shines at Golestan Palace Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Art of Historical Retouching Shines at Golestan Palace Exhibition
Tourism Chief Outlines Plans to Boost Pilgrimage and Cultural Tourism in Iran’s Fars Province

By Momen Zellmi

Tourism Chief Outlines Plans to Boost Pilgrimage and Cultural Tourism in Iran's Fars Province
Iranian President Emphasizes Global Relations in Meeting with New Ambassadors

By Momen Zellmi

Iranian President Emphasizes Global Relations in Meeting with New Ambassadors
Latest Headlines
World News
14th Amendment Debate: Supreme Court's Decision Could Determine Trump's Presidential Run
22 seconds
14th Amendment Debate: Supreme Court's Decision Could Determine Trump's Presidential Run
Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18
2 mins
Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18
Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss
2 mins
Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss
Thailand's Cabinet Kickstarts 2024 with Key Policy Discussions and Visa Waivers
2 mins
Thailand's Cabinet Kickstarts 2024 with Key Policy Discussions and Visa Waivers
DML Podcast Sheds Light on U.S. Border Crisis and Declining Birth Rates
3 mins
DML Podcast Sheds Light on U.S. Border Crisis and Declining Birth Rates
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand
4 mins
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand
AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues
4 mins
AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
4 mins
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination
4 mins
Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
29 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
33 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
36 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
43 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app