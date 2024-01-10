en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Iran’s Pistachio Exports on the Rise: The Role of Technical Cooperation Program

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Iran’s Pistachio Exports on the Rise: The Role of Technical Cooperation Program

On today’s date, from the heart of Iran’s ministry venue, Dariush Salempour, unveiled a beacon of hope for Iran’s pistachio export industry. The current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 21, 2023, is witnessing a notable surge in pistachio exports. This upward trend symbolizes a recovery from the previous year’s underperformance, casting a promising light on the industry’s future. In the same vein, Salempour underscored the pivotal role of the Technical Cooperation Program (TCP), a strategic alliance between Iran and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Unleashing the Power of Technical Cooperation Program

The TCP, according to Salempour, is more than just a document. It is a practical and strategic instrument aimed at modernizing production processes, processing techniques, and health supervisions. This is achieved with the assistance of the FAO’s technical expertise and financial resources, thus ensuring a robust foundation for sustained growth and productivity.

A Step towards Enhancing Pistachio Production and Export

As part of this initiative, a primary workshop was organized, marking a significant stride towards enhancing the production and export of pistachios. This event was a joint effort by Iran and the FAO, as reported by IRNA. The workshop served as a platform to share knowledge, insights, and best practices, fostering an environment of learning and innovation.

Improving the Quality and Quantity of Iran’s Pistachio Exports

This project, along with the workshop, form an integral part of ongoing efforts to augment the quality and quantity of Iran’s pistachio exports. By leveraging the TCP and its resources, Iran aims to secure a dominant position in the global pistachio market, bringing to the fore the fruits of its labor and the uniqueness of its produce.

0
Agriculture International Relations Iran
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
6 mins ago
A Digital Revolution in Uzbekistan's Farms: Unveiling the FAO's Digital Villages Initiative
Shaodatkhon Oripova, a 62-year-old farmer nestled in the fertile landscapes of Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley, is an emblem of an agrarian revolution. She is a front-runner in the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)’s Digital Villages Initiative, a ground-breaking project that is changing the face of traditional farming through digitalization. The Digital Villages
A Digital Revolution in Uzbekistan's Farms: Unveiling the FAO's Digital Villages Initiative
Kano State Government Launches N3.96 Billion Dairy Project with 60 Milk Collection Centers
30 mins ago
Kano State Government Launches N3.96 Billion Dairy Project with 60 Milk Collection Centers
Irish Dairy Industry's Green Initiative: A Step Towards EU's Climate Goals
47 mins ago
Irish Dairy Industry's Green Initiative: A Step Towards EU's Climate Goals
Century-Old Beechcrest Farm Bucks Flooding: A Tale of Resilience
13 mins ago
Century-Old Beechcrest Farm Bucks Flooding: A Tale of Resilience
FuelPositive Joins CHFCA: A Strategic Move Towards a Greener Future
19 mins ago
FuelPositive Joins CHFCA: A Strategic Move Towards a Greener Future
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
23 mins ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
Latest Headlines
World News
Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles
20 seconds
Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
24 seconds
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
1 min
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
2 mins
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
3 mins
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
3 mins
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
5 mins
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
5 mins
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app