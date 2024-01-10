Iran’s Pistachio Exports on the Rise: The Role of Technical Cooperation Program

On today’s date, from the heart of Iran’s ministry venue, Dariush Salempour, unveiled a beacon of hope for Iran’s pistachio export industry. The current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 21, 2023, is witnessing a notable surge in pistachio exports. This upward trend symbolizes a recovery from the previous year’s underperformance, casting a promising light on the industry’s future. In the same vein, Salempour underscored the pivotal role of the Technical Cooperation Program (TCP), a strategic alliance between Iran and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Unleashing the Power of Technical Cooperation Program

The TCP, according to Salempour, is more than just a document. It is a practical and strategic instrument aimed at modernizing production processes, processing techniques, and health supervisions. This is achieved with the assistance of the FAO’s technical expertise and financial resources, thus ensuring a robust foundation for sustained growth and productivity.

A Step towards Enhancing Pistachio Production and Export

As part of this initiative, a primary workshop was organized, marking a significant stride towards enhancing the production and export of pistachios. This event was a joint effort by Iran and the FAO, as reported by IRNA. The workshop served as a platform to share knowledge, insights, and best practices, fostering an environment of learning and innovation.

Improving the Quality and Quantity of Iran’s Pistachio Exports

This project, along with the workshop, form an integral part of ongoing efforts to augment the quality and quantity of Iran’s pistachio exports. By leveraging the TCP and its resources, Iran aims to secure a dominant position in the global pistachio market, bringing to the fore the fruits of its labor and the uniqueness of its produce.