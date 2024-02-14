Iran's Pioneering Distribution Map: Safeguarding Habitats for 19 Mammal Species

Iran's Department of Environment (DOE) is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative, preparing a distribution map for 19 select mammal species, in collaboration with Shiraz University. This unprecedented move aims to safeguard the habitats of these animals and ensure that development projects align with environmental preservation.

The Genesis of the Distribution Map

The distribution map, the first of its kind, will include small, medium, and large felines, as well as certain herbivores. The DOE's initiative is a significant stride towards understanding the habitats of these species and ensuring that development projects do not encroach upon them. The map will serve as a crucial tool in balancing the needs of development and conservation.

A Paradigm Shift in Conservation Efforts

The DOE's efforts are part of a larger shift in Iran's conservation landscape. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the number of protected areas in the country has increased by a staggering 5.5 times. From a mere 58 sites prior to the Revolution, Iran now boasts 309 protected areas, covering an expansive 18.963 million hectares, up from 6.335 million hectares.

The Comprehensive Management Plan

The growth in protected areas is accompanied by a comprehensive management plan, which aims to preserve wildlife, vegetation, water, and soil through zoning and specific restrictions. This plan underscores Iran's commitment to environmental preservation and its recognition of the intrinsic value of its natural resources.

As we navigate through the complexities of development and environmental conservation, initiatives like Iran's distribution map offer a beacon of hope. They remind us that it is possible to coexist with nature, to respect its boundaries, and to protect the habitats of the diverse species that share our planet.

In essence, the distribution map is more than just a cartographic tool. It is a testament to Iran's dedication to preserving its natural heritage, a commitment that resonates far beyond its borders. As we look to the future, such initiatives serve as a blueprint for harmonious coexistence, a balanced approach that values both progress and preservation.