en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Iran’s Naval Deployment in the Red Sea Stirs Tensions Amid Resilient Oil Markets

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Iran’s Naval Deployment in the Red Sea Stirs Tensions Amid Resilient Oil Markets

Heightened tension in the Red Sea has been the latest headline as Iran’s Alborz destroyer is deployed through the crucial Bab al-Mandeb Strait. This move has been made public by Iran’s state media, highlighting that such operations are periodically conducted to secure shipping routes. This development has added to the existing unrest in the vital waterway, already under strain due to attacks on vessels by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

US Navy Responds to Distress Call

In response to a distress call from the Singapore-flagged vessel Maersk Hangzhou, which was under Houthi fire, the U.S. Navy destroyed three of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels’ boats. This action led to the death of 10 militants. Despite these heightened tensions and military actions, the oil markets have shown remarkable resilience, with the global crude benchmark Brent witnessing a 1.6% increase to $78.27 a barrel and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate rising by 1.42% to $72.67 per barrel during Asia trading hours.

Red Sea Tensions and Oil Markets

Analysts maintain that unless there is further escalation, the Iranian naval movements will not pose a major impact on oil prices. The ongoing conflict has, however, affected the shipping routes with major companies rerouting vessels via southern Africa, thus avoiding the Suez Canal and Red Sea pathways. This strategic shift has led to increased ocean freight rates.

Operation Prosperity Guardian Boosts Confidence

The launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian by the U.S. has served to boost the confidence of shipping companies. In a significant move, Maersk announced the resumption of its operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. This announcement comes in the wake of the company’s temporary halt of all sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours, following a Houthi militant attack on a Maersk container vessel.

The situation in the Red Sea remains tenuous with the presence of Iran’s Alborz warship. Yet, the resilience of the oil markets and the strategic actions of shipping companies provide a glimmer of hope for stability in this vital global waterway.

0
Iran Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iran Dismisses U.S. and U.K. Calls to Cease Support for Houthi Attacks

By Shivani Chauhan

Iran Deploys Warship to Red Sea Amid Escalating Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Oil Prices Surge Amid Red Sea Tensions: Impact on Global Shipping

By Momen Zellmi

Red Sea Tensions Surge as Iran's Warship Arrives Amid Security Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Red Sea Tensions Rise as Iran Deploys Alborz Destroyer Amidst Houthi A ...
@Iran · 1 hour
Red Sea Tensions Rise as Iran Deploys Alborz Destroyer Amidst Houthi A ...
heart comment 0
Iran’s Alborz Warship Enters Red Sea Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Iran's Alborz Warship Enters Red Sea Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
US Military Destroys Houthi Rebel Boats, Escalates Tensions in Red Sea

By BNN Correspondents

US Military Destroys Houthi Rebel Boats, Escalates Tensions in Red Sea
The Silent Crisis in Ilam: A Disturbing Surge in Suicide Rates

By BNN Correspondents

The Silent Crisis in Ilam: A Disturbing Surge in Suicide Rates
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani’s Assassination

By BNN Correspondents

Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Latest Headlines
World News
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
6 mins
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
8 mins
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
10 mins
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
20 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
21 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
30 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
33 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
34 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
34 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
54 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app