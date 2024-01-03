Iran’s Land Subsidence Crisis: A Silent Earthquake

In a disquieting development, Iran is grappling with land subsidence at a rate five times the global average, with an average annual decline of approximately 15 centimeters, starkly contrasting with the global norm of 3 centimeters. The alarming report came from the head of the National Cartographic Center (NCC), Ali Javidaneh, who underscored the insidious nature of land subsidence, a gradual process with far-reaching environmental ramifications, unlike instantaneous natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes.

Groundwater Extraction: A Silent Earthquake

Land subsidence in Iran is primarily triggered by the over-extraction of underground water, an action largely deemed irreversible. The phenomenon has already impacted 400 out of 609 plains in the country, with Tehran, Alborz, and Isfahan provinces bearing the brunt. Currently, Iran’s annual water consumption stands at 96 billion cubic meters, overshooting its renewable water resources by a massive 6 billion cubic meters. Approximately 98 percent of the land subsidence is attributed to excessive groundwater extraction and mismanagement of water resources, earning it the ominous nickname, the ‘silent earthquake.’

The Economic and Environmental Impact

The phenomenon extends beyond environmental concerns; it also inflicts notable economic losses. Land subsidence can wreak havoc on infrastructure, causing substantial structural damage to buildings, roads, and other infrastructural elements. The National Cartographic Center has employed satellite data to identify and monitor subsidence areas, unearthing 252 such zones across the country.

Climate Change and Human Intervention

Gholam-Ali Jafarzadeh, the former head of the Center, has pointed to climate change and human intervention as major accelerators of land subsidence. To mitigate the burgeoning crisis, several measures are being proposed. These include the installation of smart meter systems, curbing groundwater exploitation, prohibiting the construction of new wells, and shutting down illegal wells. The responsibility of addressing this issue falls on the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Department of Environment, with the latter concentrating on environmental assessments and prevention techniques.