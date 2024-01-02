en English
Iran

Iran’s Khayyam Satellite Operational: Services Now Available to Commercial Clients

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Iran's Khayyam Satellite Operational: Services Now Available to Commercial Clients

Iran has marked a significant achievement in its space program with the successful operationalization of the Khayyam remote sensing satellite. Launched with Russian assistance from Kazakhstan in the summer of 2022, the satellite has been fully functioning since July. It is equipped with high-resolution imaging capabilities, delivering images with a maximum clarity of one meter from an altitude of 500 km. The Khayyam satellite is capable of transmitting images to Earth up to four times a day, serving a wide range of applications.

Multi-Functional Satellite

The Khayyam satellite serves various applications including environmental monitoring, agriculture, water management, meteorology, urban planning, mining, and response to natural disasters. Operated by Iranian experts, the satellite gathers critical data and imagery in these sectors, contributing to their development and management. With its precision and frequency, it offers valuable insight and surveillance for these diverse fields.

(Read Also: Iran’s Steel Industry: A Tale of Growth and Decline)

Commercialization of Satellite Services

The Iranian Space Research Center has taken a step further by opening the Khayyam satellite’s services to commercial clients. This move offers competitive pricing compared to foreign satellite image providers, thus creating economic incentives for consumers. Satellite images are offered on a per square kilometer basis, presenting an affordable and efficient solution for clients requiring high-resolution imagery.

(Read Also: Tourism Chief Outlines Plans to Boost Pilgrimage and Cultural Tourism in Iran’s Fars Province)

Military Space Surveillance Program

Alongside the Khayyam satellite, Iran maintains a military space surveillance program with its domestically produced Noor series satellites. These satellites, launched aboard Iran’s Qased carrier rockets, provide surveillance capabilities with resolutions between 4.8 and 6 meters. They have been instrumental in monitoring strategic military bases in the Middle East, reinforcing Iran’s security measures.

Continuing Space Ambitions

Iran’s space ambitions do not stop at satellite launches. The nation recently launched a space bio-capsule and plans for manned space travel by the end of the decade using indigenous technology. This continued pursuit of space exploration marks Iran’s commitment to advancements in this field, which began with its first satellite launch in 2009.

Iran
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

