Human Rights

Iran’s Judiciary Targets Female Journalists Over Dress Code Violation

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Iran’s Judiciary Targets Female Journalists Over Dress Code Violation

Iran’s judiciary is pursuing a new case against two female journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, due to their appearance without a hijab during their temporary release from prison. This action underscores the stringent enforcement of dress codes for women in Iran, a country where such attire is legally mandated.

Controversial Coverage and Conviction

Hamedi and Mohammadi had been sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively for their reportage on the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in custody in 2022. Amini’s death, following her arrest by Iran’s morality police for alleged violation of hijab rules, triggered months of nationwide anti-government protests. The journalists were charged with collaboration with the US government and collusion against national security, leading to their severe sentences. After their temporary release on bail, a new case was initiated against them when footage surfaced online showing the journalists without their hijabs.

The Hijab Law

The stringent hijab law in Iran requires women to cover their hair, a rule viewed by many as a symbol of the state’s control over women’s bodies and personal freedoms. Violation of this rule has led to numerous arrests and has been a central issue in many anti-government protests within the country. The decision by the judiciary to pursue additional charges against Hamedi and Mohammadi for their attire during their temporary leave from prison further highlights the ongoing struggle for personal freedoms and self-expression faced by women in Iran.

Online Surveillance and Censorship

This case also brings to light Iran’s intensive online surveillance and censorship. The fact that a new case was filed against the journalists based on footage released online demonstrates the extent of the state’s monitoring of online activity. Moreover, five bloggers in Zarand, Iran, have recently been summoned to the local General and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office on charges of ‘publishing inappropriate videos and images on social media’, indicating a broader crackdown on internet freedom and freedom of expression.

The narratives of Hamedi, Mohammadi, and countless other women in Iran continue to underscore the country’s contentious issues surrounding personal freedoms, women’s rights, and freedom of the press, revealing the complex tapestry of the nation’s political and social landscape.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

