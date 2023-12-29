Iran’s IRGC Withdraws Claim of Responsibility for Operation ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’

In a recent development, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has retracted its earlier statement associating itself with Operation ‘Al-Aqsa storm’. The operation, initially linked to the IRGC, has now been disassociated from the Iranian military force, leaving many questions unanswered about the details of the operation and the reasoning behind the retraction.

Context of the Retraction

The IRGC, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces founded after the Iranian Revolution in 1979, had previously claimed responsibility for the operation. However, recent developments indicate a withdrawal of this claim. The reasons for this abrupt shift in position are not yet clear; it could potentially indicate internal miscommunication within the IRGC or a change in their strategy regarding involvement in regional conflicts or operations.

The Operation ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’

The operation in question, ‘Al-Aqsa storm’, was linked to Hamas attacks on Israel, which occurred on October 7. Initially, the IRGC had sought to associate these attacks with the US drone strike that resulted in the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. However, Hamas rejected this assertion, stating that their actions were primarily a response to threats to the ‘Al-Aqsa Mosque’ in Jerusalem.

Regional Repercussions

The retraction of the claim by the IRGC has had an impact on the regional geopolitics. Notably, King Abdullah II of Jordan has warned against Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians and advocated for the opening of humanitarian corridors to Gaza. Concurrently, protests in Jordan were dispersed by police, and Israeli tanks advanced deep into the Gaza Strip, leading to a significant increase in the death toll, currently standing at 21,320.

This situation underscores the complexities of the geopolitical landscape in the region, with the involvement of multiple state and non-state actors. As the story continues to develop, further information may be forthcoming regarding the IRGC’s retraction and the broader implications for regional security.