Iran's Cement Industry Turns to Mazut Amid Gas Shortages

The cement industry in Iran, grappling with natural gas shortages during winter months, has seen a significant shift towards the use of low-quality residual heavy fuel oil, or mazut. This has not only escalated costs but also amplified pollution, a worrying fallout of a looming energy crisis.

Heavy Reliance on Mazut

Ali-Akbar Alvandian, Secretary of the Association of Employers of the Cement Industry in Iran, has confirmed a sevenfold increase in the consumption of mazut. He revealed that an alarming 70% of cement production now heavily relies on this low-quality fuel. In the face of gas shortages, natural gas usage in cement factories has nosedived to 6 million cubic meters daily, a stark contrast from the usual 27 million during winter.

Impact of Fuel Shortages on Heavy Industries

Despite being endowed with substantial natural gas reserves, Iran finds itself in the grips of fuel shortages. This crisis is a result of escalating demand across power plants, households, and small industries, leading to a reduction in natural gas supplies to heavy industries. Consequently, sectors such as cement production, steelmaking, and petrochemicals are bearing the brunt.

The petrochemical sector has been particularly hard-hit, suffering an $800 million loss in exports, as stated by Mehdi Mahdavi Abhari, the Secretary-General of the Petrochemical Employers Association.

Efforts to Alleviate the Crisis

In an attempt to mitigate the supply issues, Iran has recently kickstarted production from the Phase 11 development stage of the South Pars gas field. However, the situation remains far from resolved. Arash Najafi, head of the Energy Commission of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, has sounded a warning that the gas shortages could potentially render some oilfields unproductive due to insufficient gas for re-injection to maintain oil flow.