Iran’s Aquatic Exports Surge, Reaching $235 Million in 2022

Exemplifying a robust trend in its trade sector, Iran has witnessed a substantial surge in its exports of aquatic products. From March 21 to November 22, 2022, the country has exported a total of 116,000 tons of aquatic products, reaching a value of $235 million. This marked a six percent increase over the same period in the previous year, painting a promising picture of Iran’s export market.

Aquatic Exports: Iran’s Growing Trade

The sheer volume and value of the exports indicate a thriving trade sector. The aquatic products, a significant part of Iran’s export goods, have seen an impressive surge. But this success is not an isolated incident. The steady growth in this sector mirrors the overall upward trajectory of Iran’s trade, pointing to a robust and growing economy.

International Markets: The Main Destinations

Delving deeper into the distribution of these exports, it’s revealed that the majority, a significant 70 percent, were shipped off to four primary destinations. Iraq received the lion’s share with 39,000 tons. China followed closely, being supplied with 22,000 tons. The United Arab Emirates imported 21,000 tons, and Russia rounded off the list with the purchase of 10,000 tons of Iran’s fisheries products. These figures showcase Iran’s strategic focus on key international markets, enhancing its global trade footprint.

Imports: A Smaller Picture

Contrasting with its export success, Iran’s imports of aquatic animals during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year amounted to a lesser $40 million, as reported by YJC. While the import figures are comparatively smaller, they do not overshadow the country’s significant export achievements. The balance of trade activity confirms a strong export market for Iran’s aquatic products, with a concerted emphasis on expanding to vital international markets.