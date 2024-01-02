en English
Iran

Iran’s Alborz Warship Enters Red Sea Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
Iran’s Alborz Warship Enters Red Sea Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

The Middle East has been a cauldron of escalating tensions, with the Red Sea acting as the epicenter of a new geopolitical tussle. Iran has deployed its Alborz warship into the Red Sea, a crucial move that comes amidst retaliation by Houthi rebels against Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza. The ship navigated its path through the strategically critical Bab el-Mandeb Strait, marking an evident escalation in the regional tensions.

The Houthi Retaliation

The Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, have been disrupting maritime trade, launching a series of missile and drone attacks on merchant vessels. This has compelled shipping companies to suspend transit through the Red Sea. The reported reason behind these assaults is solidarity with Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been conducting aerial bombings and a ground invasion. This conflict has resulted in over 20,000 casualties, predominantly women and children, since October.

Response from the United States and the UK

In response to the maritime threats, the United States established a multinational naval task force in the Red Sea in early December. The UK has also expressed readiness to take direct action to safeguard navigation freedom in the vital trade route, where 12% of global trade passes, largely facilitated by the Suez Canal.

Iran’s Involvement in the Region

While the US has accused Iran of involvement in the Houthi attacks, Tehran denies this claim, asserting that the Houthis are acting independently. The presence of the Iranian naval vessel in the region is not new; since 2009, Iran has maintained a naval fleet in the area to secure shipping lanes and combat piracy, among other purposes. The Alborz warship has a history of engagement in the region, notably blocking a pirate attack in 2021 and being dispatched to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in 2015 amidst Saudi tensions.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

