Iran

Iranian Technological Prowess on Display at ‘IRAN LAB EXPO 2024’

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Iranian Technological Prowess on Display at ‘IRAN LAB EXPO 2024’

In a bid to showcase the prowess of Iranian technology, the 11th edition of the ‘IRAN LAB EXPO 2024’ opened its doors in Tehran. The exhibition, which will run until January 5, is a testament to the country’s scientific advancement and commitment towards self-reliance. Supported by the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, the event is a panorama of innovation, displaying 10,500 products from 366 technological companies.

Technological Breakthroughs

Among the multitude of exhibits, nine cutting-edge products are set for unveiling by knowledge-based companies. The exhibition is divided into 14 thematic sections, covering a plethora of industries. From oil and petrochemical to medical engineering and educational equipment, the exhibition is a microcosm of Iran’s industrial landscape.

One of the highlights of the event is a smart assistant for injection in the plastic industry. This ingenious product allows for the use of recycled materials in the production process up to 40%. Additionally, an automatic plastic welding machine, developed by an Iranian knowledge-based company, promises diverse applications in sectors like construction, agriculture, water and sewage systems, and oil, gas, and petrochemical industries.

(Read Also: Drug Trafficking Convictions Result in Nine Executions in Iran)

Pharmaceutical Growth

With the Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, Rouhollah Dehqani-Firouzabadi at the helm, Iran has seen a substantial growth in the production and export of medicine and medical equipment. In a remarkable stride, exports in this sector surged by 300 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Domestic companies are at the forefront of this growth, contributing to 99 percent of the medicine for the local market. In a bid to boost exports further, Iran is eyeing a jump from $60 million last year to around $200 million in medicine exports. To aid this ambitious endeavor, subsidies have been allocated to the production of medicine, medical equipment, and powdered milk. These were previously limited in export but are expected to witness a significant increase next year.

(Read Also: Iran Declares Itself Foremost Victim of Global Terrorism)

Global Markets and Future Plans

Iran’s pharmaceutical reach extends beyond its borders, with exports to countries including Canada, Japan, and Europe. The country currently imports about 1.5 percent of its pharmaceutical needs, striving to cater to more demand domestically. With a significant domestic production of pharmaceutical raw materials and a focus on biotechnology products, Iran is primed to reduce its imports further.

As the ‘IRAN LAB EXPO 2024’ continues to dazzle attendees with its display of Iranian technological prowess, it is a stark reminder of the nation’s relentless pursuit of scientific advancement and self-reliance. The exhibition, while a celebration of the country’s achievements, is also a clear message to the world about Iran’s capabilities and its determination to become a key player in the global technology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Iran Science & Technology
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

