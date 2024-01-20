Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah Commanders Allegedly Aid Houthi Attacks in Yemen

Reports of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Lebanese Hezbollah commanders in Yemen have sparked international concern. Their alleged presence is linked to the assistance provided to Houthi rebels in orchestrating attacks on maritime navigation in the Red Sea. The escalation in tensions follows the conflict outbreak in Gaza after Hamas launched attacks on Israel in early October.

Increased Iranian Support for Houthi Rebels

Iran, according to regional and Iranian sources, has intensified its weapons supplies to the Houthis. These include advanced drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. This strategy appears to be Iran's method of broadening its regional Shiite network of armed militias to exert influence and pose a threat to maritime security in the region. The presence of IRGC and Hezbollah members in Yemen, responsible for overseeing military operations, training, and reassembling smuggled missiles, has been substantiated.

Houthis Target Israeli-bound Ships

Since November, Houthi rebels have targeted commercial ships in a display of solidarity with Palestinians. The IRGC and Hezbollah provide expertise, data, and intelligence support to help identify potential Israeli-bound vessels for Houthi targeting. This revelation underscores Iran's significant role in operations threatening Red Sea navigation.

U.S. and International Response

The United States government has recognized Iran's significant participation in these operations. The White House referred to earlier statements regarding Iran's support for the Houthis but refrained from giving a current response. Meanwhile, Iranian and Houthi representatives have denied Tehran's involvement in the attacks, and a Hezbollah spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.