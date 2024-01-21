Iranian President Criticizes Western Support for Israel Amid Gaza Violence

In the wake of escalating violence in the Gaza Strip, Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has publicly condemned the United States and European allies for providing substantial support to Israel, even as they urge Iran to remain passive. This critique was aired during a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, amplifying the growing discord in the international response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The 'Green Light' to Israel

President Rayeesi argued that the US and Europe are effectively giving a 'green light' to Israel's actions in Gaza. He went on to express his sympathy for the Palestinian people, many of whom are being displaced and subjected to violence under the Israeli regime. The Qatari Emir echoed Rayeesi's sentiments, criticizing the West's double standards and scandalous policies in addressing the Gaza conflict.

The Iranian President asserted that the world, particularly Islamic nations, must provide effective support to counteract the relentless crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli regime. He also condemned Israel's violation of international regulations and disregard for humanitarian principles.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which reignited on October 7, has led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Following the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, Hamas launched a military operation. This action has resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 Palestinians, including 3,500 children and nearly 2,000 women, and the displacement of thousands more. The Israeli regime has further compounded the crisis by imposing a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off essential supplies such as electricity, food, water, and fuel.

Iran has openly criticized Western leaders for their visits to Israel, arguing that these trips are designed to support the Israeli regime and prevent its downfall. Iranian officials, including President Rayeesi, have denounced the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, pointing to a long history of assassinations, massacres, torture, and the killing of Palestinian children over the past 70 years.

The Potential for a Wider Conflict

Amid these escalating tensions, Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, issued a warning that new fronts could open against the US if its unequivocal support for Israel continues. He accused the US of fanning the flames of violence in the region and denied that Iran had directed groups in Syria and Iraq to target US forces. These comments came in the wake of US airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, actions justified by President Joe Biden as necessary to protect US personnel.

Analysts, such as Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution, have expressed concerns that the conflict in Gaza could draw in more combatants, potentially leading to a wider regional war. While the US has shown its readiness to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting its forces, the Biden administration has also emphasized its commitment to avoid stoking the conflict further.

In conclusion, President Rayeesi's condemnation of the US and European states' support for Israel while asking Iran to hold back underscores deep-seated tensions around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. With the humanitarian crisis in Gaza escalating and Iran's potential to further inflame the situation, the complexities of this conflict pose a significant challenge for the international community.