Conflict & Defence

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Condemns Pakistani Military Strikes

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Condemns Pakistani Military Strikes

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, has issued a firm condemnation of military strikes conducted by Pakistan. The striking details of these events, such as their location, target, and the rationale behind Iran’s condemnation, remain undisclosed. This condemnation mirrors the rising tensions between these neighboring nations.

Unprecedented Escalation in Mutual Tensions

The Pakistani military launched strikes against terrorist hideouts in neighboring Iran, triggering an unforeseen spike in the already simmering tensions. Iran has labeled these strikes as an outright violation of its sovereignty and a breach of international law. This reaction was in retaliation to Iranian authorities announcing their successful missile and drone strikes, which destroyed bases of an anti-Iran militant group in Pakistan’s border province of Baluchistan.

Geopolitical Dynamics and the Human Toll

Iran and Pakistan, both major Islamic countries, share a nearly 900-kilometer-long border. This boundary demarcates Iran’s volatile southeastern Sistan Baluchistan province from Pakistan’s insurgency-riddled Baluchistan. The military strikes have resulted in at least seven casualties, including women and children, escalating the tensions and endangering the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Shadows of Insurgency

The region has been plagued by an ongoing insurgency led by Baluch nationalists. Iran’s vehement response to the military strikes reflects a significant level of disapproval of Pakistan’s actions. The situation could potentially catalyze further diplomatic discourse or escalations between the two nations, casting long shadows over an already volatile region.

Conflict & Defence International Relations Iran Politics
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

