Europe

Iranian Diaspora and Activists Protest Against Human Rights Abuses in Brussels

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Iranian Diaspora and Activists Protest Against Human Rights Abuses in Brussels

On December 13th, the Brussels front of the European Commission was the epicentre of a significant demonstration led by the Iranian diaspora and European human rights activists. The demonstration, a testament to human resilience and the struggle for justice, was sparked by the ongoing repression in Iran and the executions of young protestors. It also coincided with the EU summit, marking a crucial juncture in international relations.

Voices Against Human Rights Abuses

The demonstration was not just a chorus of protest, but a platform for change, with speakers from various European and international organizations amplifying the voices of the oppressed. Among these speakers were Carlo Van Grootel, Serge De Patoul, Baharak Bashar, Paulo Casaca, Nigel Goodrich, Mehdi Nobari, Andy Vermaut, and Manel Msalmi. They unflinchingly condemned the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Iranian regime and called for the imposition of sanctions.

Highlighting the Atrocities in Kurdistan and Baluchistan

The speakers laid bare the violence in Kurdistan and Baluchistan, the targeting of Iranian Kurdish refugees, and the indiscriminate killings of civilians by Iranian authorities. In doing so, they challenged the international community to acknowledge the harsh realities that these regions face daily and to take a stand against such atrocities.

A Call for Democracy

The speakers did not stop at criticism. They urged Western countries to support the establishment of democracy in Iran, underlining the crucial role of women and minorities in the protests. They recognized this struggle as a universal one, not limited to Iran alone. A letter was sent to the EU’s High Representative, encapsulating these sentiments, requesting immediate action to end death penalties and to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

US and EU’s Actions Against Iran’s Atrocities

On a similar note, the United States issued a general license for technology companies to provide Iranians with tools to circumvent Internet blockages. This move was in response to Iran’s crackdown on protests and human rights abuses. Furthermore, the EU is considering imposing new sanctions on 37 Iranian officials and organizations, with discussions ongoing to add the IRGC to the blacklist of terrorist organizations. These actions symbolize an international consensus against the human rights abuses in Iran.

Europe Human Rights Iran
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

