Iran

Iranian Admiral Asserts Regional Security Must Be Assured by Internal Forces

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
Iranian Admiral Asserts Regional Security Must Be Assured by Internal Forces

Regional security in the Middle East can only be assured by the countries within the region, not by external forces, stated Rear Admiral Qader Vazifeh, the commander of the first naval district of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy. He made these remarks during a meeting with commanders of a visiting Pakistani flotilla in Bandar Abbas, a city in southern Iran.

Unity Amid Threats

Admiral Vazifeh emphasized the threat that enemy states feel from the potential unity of Muslim countries. He highlighted the active and robust presence of Iranian naval forces on the international stage in defending national interests.

Strong Relations and Military Interactions

He also praised the strong relations and military interactions between Iran and Pakistan. The Pakistani flotilla commander reciprocated by commending the historical ties between the two nations and expressed hope for further enhancement of these relations.

Cooperative Activities and Joint Drills

Additionally, the Pakistani defense attaché to Iran lauded the Iranian Navy for its sophisticated marine equipment and its role in securing Iranian interests and maintaining security for its vessels. The naval forces of both countries have been engaging in cooperative activities, holding joint drills in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman. In June 2023, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani visited Pakistan to discuss military cooperation, following an invitation from Pakistan’s Naval Staff Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niaz.

In contrast, the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to ‘cease its brazen’ attacks in the Red Sea. The resolution condemns some two dozen Houthi attacks on merchant vessels since November 19, and US Navy warships have shot down many of the Houthi projectiles in recent weeks. The passing of the UN resolution comes after the US and British navies shot down 21 Houthi missiles and drones launched from Yemen on Tuesday. The UK’s Royal Navy, HMS Diamond, was also involved in the combined effort to shoot down the missiles and drones. The UK’s Defense Secretary warned that ‘we will take the action needed to protect innocent lives and the global economy.’

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

