Iranian Admiral Asserts Regional Security Must Be Assured by Internal Forces

Regional security in the Middle East can only be assured by the countries within the region, not by external forces, stated Rear Admiral Qader Vazifeh, the commander of the first naval district of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy. He made these remarks during a meeting with commanders of a visiting Pakistani flotilla in Bandar Abbas, a city in southern Iran.

Unity Amid Threats

Admiral Vazifeh emphasized the threat that enemy states feel from the potential unity of Muslim countries. He highlighted the active and robust presence of Iranian naval forces on the international stage in defending national interests.

Strong Relations and Military Interactions

He also praised the strong relations and military interactions between Iran and Pakistan. The Pakistani flotilla commander reciprocated by commending the historical ties between the two nations and expressed hope for further enhancement of these relations.

Cooperative Activities and Joint Drills

Additionally, the Pakistani defense attaché to Iran lauded the Iranian Navy for its sophisticated marine equipment and its role in securing Iranian interests and maintaining security for its vessels. The naval forces of both countries have been engaging in cooperative activities, holding joint drills in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman. In June 2023, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani visited Pakistan to discuss military cooperation, following an invitation from Pakistan’s Naval Staff Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niaz.

