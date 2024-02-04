Iran Unveils Advanced Shafaqh Missile Amidst Escalating Tensions

In a notable escalation of military prowess, the Iranian army has introduced an advanced air-to-surface anti-armor missile system, named Shafaqh (Dawn), during a military exhibition staged in Tehran. The unveiling of this cutting-edge technology is positioned against a backdrop of escalating regional tensions, primarily between Tehran and Washington.

Shafaqh Missile: A Symbol of Strength

The Shafaqh missile, a testament to the capabilities of Iranian expertise, boasts a range of 20 kilometers, precision guidance, and the ability to be mounted on various army helicopters. It has been designed for high accuracy in various conditions and is equipped with an enhanced warhead, infrared search and tracking, and 'fire and forget' technology.

Unveiling of Other Military Equipment

The exhibition was not solely about the Shafaqh missile. It also featured a diverse range of other military equipment, including long-range cruise missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, drones, tank transporters, night vision systems, and simulation systems. One of the highlights was the Qadr-29 missile system, compatible with Bell-206 helicopters, and capable of delivering four-kg warheads up to 150 kilometers away. A missile system for the Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopter, utilizing 'fire and forget' technology for Qaem and Almas missiles, was also on display.

Regional Tensions and Hostile Incidents

Significantly, the showcase coincides with a series of hostile incidents involving Israel and US-linked vessels in the Red Sea and assaults on US military bases in Syria and Iraq. The US responded with strikes in Yemen and against groups in Iraq and Syria, actions that Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned as violations of territorial integrity and an act of aggression against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. These Houthis have attacked Israel-bound vessels in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment since October 7 following a Hamas attack.