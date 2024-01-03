en English
Conflict & Defence

Iran Labels Assassination of Hamas Leader as ‘Cowardly Terrorism’, Accuses Israel of War Crimes

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Iran Labels Assassination of Hamas Leader as ‘Cowardly Terrorism’, Accuses Israel of War Crimes

In an escalating turn of events, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has labeled the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut as a “cowardly terrorist operation”. This comes amidst the ongoing conflict, now in its 89th day, which has seen significant loss of life and raised international concerns, with Israel being accused of failing to achieve its goals despite support from the United States.

Iran Condemns Israel’s Actions

Amir-Abdollahian’s comments were reported in Iranian media, where he vehemently condemned the actions of Israel, referring to them as war crimes, genocide, and destruction in Gaza and the West Bank. The minister also warned that Israel’s operations in other countries pose a significant threat to regional peace and security.

(Read Also: Israeli Military Initiates Significant Drawdown of Forces from Gaza Strip)

The Assassination of Saleh al-Arouri

An Israeli drone strike resulted in the death of Saleh al-Arouri, a deputy political leader of Hamas, and six others. This attack has sparked tensions and threats of retaliation from Hezbollah and Iran, major supporters of Hamas. The assassination has been seen as a serious assault on Lebanon’s sovereignty and resistance. In response, Hezbollah has vowed a retaliation, escalating the already tense atmosphere in the region.

Conflict’s Impact on Gaza

The Israeli-Hamas conflict has resulted in a significant number of casualties, with at least 22,185 people, mostly women and children, killed, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The conflict has also led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with 2.4 million people under siege and bombardment, causing displacement and overcrowding in shelters and tents. The Israeli army reports that 173 of its soldiers have been killed inside Gaza in the battle against Hamas.

Amidst the backdrop of the conflict, The Times of Israel, which appears to be the source of the content, has appealed to readers for support to continue providing ad-free journalism and exclusive content through its community membership program.

(Read Also: Israeli-Gaza Conflict: 21,978 Palestinians Killed, 56,697 Injured; Medical Crisis Escalates)

0
Conflict & Defence
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

