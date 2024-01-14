en English
Iran

Iran Deploys New Drone and Missile Units to Bolster Border Security

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
In a strategic move aimed at fortifying border security, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces, Kioumars Heidari, announced the deployment of new drone and missile units to Iran’s borders. This deployment comprises five drone platoons and five missile units, serving to bolster the preparedness and intelligence dominance of Iran’s military forces. This action comes as part of a broader initiative to enhance the country’s border security, though it does not signal the presence of an immediate threat.

Beefing Up Border Security

Heidari elucidated that the deployment of these units is intended to maintain the forces’ readiness, intelligence dominance, and control over the borders. In addition to the newly deployed drone and missile units, the ground forces have stationed 11 mobile and combat brigades at the borders. These brigades serve to maintain sustainable security, enhance the readiness of the units, and promote better familiarity with the country’s border geography.

New Missiles on the Horizon

Besides the deployment of drone and missile units, Iran’s military forces have also completed the development of two new types of missiles. Heidari announced that these missiles have been approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces and their construction phases have been finalized. Plans for the mass production of these new missile types are set to commence soon, marking a significant enhancement in Iran’s defensive capabilities.

Not a Sign of Threat, But a Strategic Move

Despite the significant increase in military presence at Iran’s borders, Heidari stressed that this does not indicate a looming threat. Instead, the deployment serves as a strategic initiative intended to maintain preparedness and ensure control over the borders. The action is seen as a commitment by Iran to bolster its military capabilities for defensive purposes, reinforcing intelligence dominance and familiarizing forces with the country’s border geography.

In conclusion, Iran’s decision to deploy new drone and missile units to its borders, coupled with the development of two new types of missiles, signifies a strategic move aimed at enhancing border security and preparedness. Amid a world of geopolitical uncertainties, Iran’s commitment to safeguarding its borders reflects its resolve to ensure national security and stability.

0
Iran Military Security
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

