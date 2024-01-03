en English
Disaster

Iran Announces Day of Mourning After Twin Blasts Result in Over 100 Deaths

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Iran Announces Day of Mourning After Twin Blasts Result in Over 100 Deaths

Iran has declared a national day of mourning for Thursday, following twin blasts that resulted in at least 103 fatalities. The explosions took place in the southern region of the country, near the burial site of the late General Qasem Soleimani. The Iranian government has labeled the event a terrorist incident and is responding with a day of public mourning to honor the deceased.

Details of the Incident

The blasts occurred near the grave of slain general Qasem Soleimani in Iran’s south, resulting in a minimum of 103 deaths and leaving 171 more wounded. According to the deputy governor of Kerman province, the incident was an act of terrorism. Reports suggest that two bombs were placed at the entrance and detonated by remote control. The explosions took place near a cemetery while Iran was marking the anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

Implications of the Event

The IRGC major general was assassinated by an American drone strike in 2020, and this incident has led to threats from Iran towards the U.S. The event has also increased tensions in the Middle East, where Iranian-backed militant groups are engaged in conflicts with the U.S. and Israel.

Aftermath of the Blasts

After the blasts, more than 140 were injured near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in the southern Iranian city of Kerman. The explosions, which were described as terrorist attacks by a local official, are believed to have been caused by several gas canisters exploding on the road leading to the cemetery where Soleimani’s tomb is located. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks. The U.S. assassination of Soleimani in 2020 and Tehran’s retaliation brought the United States and Iran close to a full-blown conflict. The incident has also escalated tensions between Iran and Israel, along with its ally, the United States.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

