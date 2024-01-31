Iran and Venezuela Deepen Oil Trade Relations Amidst Sanctions

The visit of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji to Caracas signals another chapter in the deepening relationship between Iran and Venezuela within the oil industry. Oji's primary agenda includes discussions on the export of Iran's engineering services, the construction of extraterritorial refineries, and the maintenance and overhaul of existing refineries in Venezuela.

Deepening Ties

Minister Oji's dialogue with his Venezuelan counterpart, Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea, revolves around joint refining, engineering, and petrochemical projects. These talks are a continuation of the partnership that began in August 2021. The partnership has witnessed the bilateral oil trade between Tehran and Caracas surge to a value of nearly $4 billion in the past 20 months, underscoring the depth of their economic alliance.

Strategic Partnership

This strategic partnership has enabled both countries to bypass U.S. sanctions. The two nations have exchanged heavy crude for condensate in a key swap deal, which has been instrumental in skirting U.S. restrictions. The partnership has not only strengthened their oil trade but also fostered a shared interest in further developing and enhancing their mutual oil-related endeavors.

Implications for the Oil Industry

A group of Iranian state companies completed the revamp of Venezuela's smallest refinery last year and are expected to proceed with a larger facility. The visit of the Iranian Oil Minister and the subsequent discussions are likely to have significant implications for the oil industry. With the exchange of expertise and resources, Iran and Venezuela are poised to solidify their stand in the global oil segment, notwithstanding international sanctions.