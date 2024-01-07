Iran and Uzbekistan Forging New Era of Technological Collaboration

Iran and Uzbekistan are setting the pace for a new era of technological collaboration, with a focus on the establishment of a joint technology park in the Samarkand region. This initiative, which spans across sectors such as healthcare, the digital economy, and cultural industries, underscores the potential of this burgeoning partnership. In addition to this, the two nations have embarked on a journey to elevate their bilateral trade volume to $1 billion, underpinned by a $10 million technological cooperation agreement in the energy sector.

Deepening Ties through Technology and Research

As the Deputy President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy in Iran, Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi and the Uzbek Deputy of International Cooperation, Muminov, outlined the future of technological cooperation between their respective nations. They identified key areas of collaboration, including the sharing of research experiences, academic collaborations, and the initiation of technological projects. Beyond these economic ties, they also emphasized the deep cultural connections that bind the two nations, citing successful examples like the cooperation between Iran’s Sharif University of Technology and Uzbekistan Academy of Sciences.

Uzbekistan’s Growing Dependence on Iranian Technology

During the 11th exhibition of advanced materials, laboratory equipment, testing, and experimentation, Uzbekistan’s envoy to Iran highlighted his country’s growing dependence on Iran-made laboratory equipment. The envoy noted the symbiotic relationship between Iranian knowledge-based companies and the technological needs of Uzbekistan. In 2023, the collaboration between Iran and Uzbekistan in technological fields had spiked to $500 million, with Uzbekistan seeking to further increase this volume up to $1 billion. This ambitious goal reflects Uzbekistan’s intent to leverage Iranian products in the fields of agriculture, textiles, and advanced technology.

The Iran House of Innovation and Technology

As part of its commitment to enhance scientific cooperation, Iran has also inaugurated the Iran House of Innovation and Technology in Tashkent. This strategic move is designed to showcase Iran’s technological products in Uzbekistan and foster a deeper scientific collaboration between the two nations. Whether it’s the establishment of a joint technology park or the unveiling of the Iran House of Innovation and Technology, these initiatives underscore the transformative power of shared knowledge and technology in forging stronger bilateral ties.