Iran and the Philippines Seek to Strengthen Ties at NAM Summit

In the backdrop of the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda, a pivotal meeting took place between Iran's Mohammad Mokhber and the Philippines' Enrique Manalo. The meeting marked the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, but also served as a platform to address critical issues.

Mokhber's Appeal for Economic Expansion

Mokhber, during the meeting, voiced concerns about the limited trade exchanges between Iran and the Philippines. He called for an expansion of economic exchanges, suggesting the engagement of private sectors and the removal of existing barriers as potential solutions. Mokhber underscored Iran's capabilities in the fields of medicine, medical equipment, agriculture, and petrochemicals, positioning them as potential pillars for developing stronger relations between the two nations.

Addressing Challenges to Economic Ties

Another topic of discussion was the challenges in the sectors of banking and transportation, which Mokhber identified as key factors impeding the strengthening of economic ties. He emphasized the urgency to address these issues to pave the way for a more robust economic relationship.

Call for Action against Zionist Regime

Mokhber also took the opportunity to emphasize the need for international efforts to halt the actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza. The Iranian official's call for action underscores the increasing concern about the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Manalo's Response and Commitment

Manalo, the Philippine Foreign Minister, echoed the sentiment of close international positions between Iran and the Philippines. He expressed his country's intention to enhance economic ties with Iran, identifying areas of mutual interest such as technical and scientific cooperation, waste management, sea management, agriculture, and renewable energy. Manalo also acknowledged the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, committing the Philippines' efforts towards ending the conflict and providing aid.

The meeting between Mokhber and Manalo at the NAM summit not only highlighted contemporary issues but also provided a roadmap for future cooperation between Iran and the Philippines.