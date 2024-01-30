Iran and Pakistan Pledge Joint Counterterrorism Efforts and Increased Border Security

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen. Syed Asim Munir have called for increased cooperation and intelligence sharing to combat the shared threat of terrorism. The call was made during a meeting in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, where they discussed enhancing security and border cooperation. They acknowledged the historical, religious, and cultural ties that closely connect Islamabad and Tehran and reiterated their commitment to fostering peace, stability, and welfare in their shared border regions.

Joint Efforts Against Terrorism

The meeting underscored the need for joint efforts against terrorism, with both officials agreeing on the importance of maintaining close contact to thwart any attempts at sabotage. The two countries expressed their determination to respect each other's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, which they consider crucial for their relationship. The officials also agreed to establish a high-level consultative mechanism to oversee cooperation in various areas, including counter-terrorism, to be led by the foreign ministers of both countries.

Regional Issues and Bilateral Relations

Regional issues were also on the agenda, including Israel's actions against Palestinians in Gaza. The gathering was attended by Pakistani military officials, members of the Iranian delegation, Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad, and the military attaché in Pakistan. Amir-Abdollahian, leading a high-level delegation, was in Islamabad for day-long talks aimed at bolstering bilateral relations.

Commitment to Strengthen Ties

Earlier, Amir-Abdollahian had met with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, for further discussions and a joint press conference. They agreed to strengthen ties through contacts between officials in the bordering areas and pledged to work together to ensure the common security of their borders. They also emphasized the commitment to border security, counterterrorism efforts, and economic cooperation, revealing plans to station liaison officers in border areas and operationalize border markets.

The meeting represented a significant step towards stronger bilateral ties between Iran and Pakistan, with an emphasis on security, peace, and mutual respect. It highlighted the shared challenges faced by both nations and the resolve to overcome them through collaboration, intelligence sharing, and mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.