Iran and India Hold Talks to Boost Animal and Aquaculture Trade

High-ranking officials from Iran and India have come together in New Delhi, the Indian capital, for a series of strategic discussions aimed at bolstering trade relations between the two countries, particularly in the niche of animal and aquaculture products. Mojtaba Norouzi, the esteemed head of Iran’s Veterinary Medicine Organization, and his Indian counterpart from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), known as Abhishek, spearheaded the talks.

Expanding Protein Trade

The primary focus of these high-level talks was to explore and establish avenues for the expansion of import and export of protein products between these two nations. The proposed trade expansion is expected to bring a significant boost to the economies of both countries, with India and Iran already sharing a long history of trade ties.

A Grade for LULU Slaughterhouse

During his visit, the Iranian deputy minister of agriculture also toured the LULU slaughterhouse, a major meat processing facility in India. The minister awarded the facility with an ‘A’ Grade from the Veterinary Medicine Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This recognition symbolizes the high standards of the slaughterhouse, which aligns with the stringent requirements of Iran’s veterinary authority.

Paving the Way for Increased Trade

The awarding of the ‘A’ Grade to the LULU slaughterhouse is seen as a potential catalyst for enhancing the trade of protein products between Iran and India. This move could spur a significant increase in the export of meat products from India to Iran, deepening the economic ties between the two nations and providing a boost to local industries.