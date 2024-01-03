en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Iran and India Hold Talks to Boost Animal and Aquaculture Trade

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Iran and India Hold Talks to Boost Animal and Aquaculture Trade

High-ranking officials from Iran and India have come together in New Delhi, the Indian capital, for a series of strategic discussions aimed at bolstering trade relations between the two countries, particularly in the niche of animal and aquaculture products. Mojtaba Norouzi, the esteemed head of Iran’s Veterinary Medicine Organization, and his Indian counterpart from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), known as Abhishek, spearheaded the talks.

Expanding Protein Trade

The primary focus of these high-level talks was to explore and establish avenues for the expansion of import and export of protein products between these two nations. The proposed trade expansion is expected to bring a significant boost to the economies of both countries, with India and Iran already sharing a long history of trade ties.

A Grade for LULU Slaughterhouse

During his visit, the Iranian deputy minister of agriculture also toured the LULU slaughterhouse, a major meat processing facility in India. The minister awarded the facility with an ‘A’ Grade from the Veterinary Medicine Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This recognition symbolizes the high standards of the slaughterhouse, which aligns with the stringent requirements of Iran’s veterinary authority.

Paving the Way for Increased Trade

The awarding of the ‘A’ Grade to the LULU slaughterhouse is seen as a potential catalyst for enhancing the trade of protein products between Iran and India. This move could spur a significant increase in the export of meat products from India to Iran, deepening the economic ties between the two nations and providing a boost to local industries.

0
Agriculture India Iran
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rwanda’s Crop Intensification Programme: Insights from the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Indiana Crop Advisers Discuss Managing Minor Pests to Protect Corn Yield

By Nimrah Khatoon

Academy of Agricultural Sciences: A New Dawn for Cambodia's Primary Sectors

By Rafia Tasleem

District Collector Stresses on Citizen Participation in Government Schemes

By Rafia Tasleem

2023: A Year of Focus on Sustainable Farming Practices - Mongabay's To ...
@Agriculture · 23 mins
2023: A Year of Focus on Sustainable Farming Practices - Mongabay's To ...
heart comment 0
Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development
Lions Club Boosts Farm Fresh Rhode Island’s Fight Against Food Insecurity with New Van

By BNN Correspondents

Lions Club Boosts Farm Fresh Rhode Island's Fight Against Food Insecurity with New Van
A Century of Journalistic History: Franklin County’s Chronicles

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

A Century of Journalistic History: Franklin County's Chronicles
LTIMindtree and Farmers Edge Unveil Innovation Lab to Revolutionize Indian Agriculture

By Dil Bar Irshad

LTIMindtree and Farmers Edge Unveil Innovation Lab to Revolutionize Indian Agriculture
Latest Headlines
World News
Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict
1 min
Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict
MSF's Emergency Response in South Sudan: A Beacon Amidst Crisis
1 min
MSF's Emergency Response in South Sudan: A Beacon Amidst Crisis
Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations
2 mins
Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations
Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System
3 mins
Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System
Wayne Rooney Sacked by Birmingham City; APC Backs Tinubu Amidst PDP Criticism
3 mins
Wayne Rooney Sacked by Birmingham City; APC Backs Tinubu Amidst PDP Criticism
Victor Matfield Marks Daughter's 18th Birthday with a Car Gift
3 mins
Victor Matfield Marks Daughter's 18th Birthday with a Car Gift
Winnipeg Jets Soar High with Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
3 mins
Winnipeg Jets Soar High with Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
3 mins
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
3 mins
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
23 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app