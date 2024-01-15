en English
Iran and India Discuss Chabahar Port Expansion and Transit Cooperation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
In a recent meeting held in Tehran, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, and India’s Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, held discussions focused on the further development of the Chabahar Port. The meeting aimed at solidifying the agreement previously signed between India and Iran concerning the port’s expansion.

Chabahar Port: A Strategic Economic Hub

The Chabahar Port serves as a joint development project between India and Iran. It aims to enhance connectivity and trade relations, making it a critical component in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). The INSTC facilitates the movement of freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe, making the port’s development a matter of strategic economic interest.

Delving into Bilateral Cooperation

Bazrpash proposed the formation of a joint transportation committee to boost bilateral cooperation. The proposition is intended to maximize the transit potentials of the INSTC and foster improved transport links between Iran and India. The establishment of this committee would activate transit capacities, significantly benefiting economic interactions and trade along the INSTC.

A Progressive Step towards Greater Connectivity

India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit, where he met with Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdolahian. The ministers discussed the port’s development and the construction of a railway line that would connect India to Afghanistan. This development originated in 2016 when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a $500-million investment agreement with Tehran for developmental projects in Chabahar. Jaishankar also proposed positioning Chabahar Port within the North-South International Corridor to provide sea access to Central Asian countries, highlighting the necessity of creating communication routes for diplomacy and economic relations.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

