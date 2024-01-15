Iran and India Discuss Chabahar Port Expansion and Transit Cooperation

In a recent meeting held in Tehran, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, and India’s Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, held discussions focused on the further development of the Chabahar Port. The meeting aimed at solidifying the agreement previously signed between India and Iran concerning the port’s expansion.

Chabahar Port: A Strategic Economic Hub

The Chabahar Port serves as a joint development project between India and Iran. It aims to enhance connectivity and trade relations, making it a critical component in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). The INSTC facilitates the movement of freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe, making the port’s development a matter of strategic economic interest.

Delving into Bilateral Cooperation

Bazrpash proposed the formation of a joint transportation committee to boost bilateral cooperation. The proposition is intended to maximize the transit potentials of the INSTC and foster improved transport links between Iran and India. The establishment of this committee would activate transit capacities, significantly benefiting economic interactions and trade along the INSTC.

A Progressive Step towards Greater Connectivity

India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit, where he met with Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdolahian. The ministers discussed the port’s development and the construction of a railway line that would connect India to Afghanistan. This development originated in 2016 when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a $500-million investment agreement with Tehran for developmental projects in Chabahar. Jaishankar also proposed positioning Chabahar Port within the North-South International Corridor to provide sea access to Central Asian countries, highlighting the necessity of creating communication routes for diplomacy and economic relations.