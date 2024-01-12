en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s External Affairs Minister to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:03 pm EST
India’s External Affairs Minister to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

In an era of escalating tensions and geopolitical shifts in the Middle East, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, is set to initiate an important diplomatic engagement with Iran. The visit, scheduled for Monday, January 15, comes as the region grapples with the threat of spiraling into a broader conflict, fueled by the Israel-Hamas conflict and strikes in Yemen by the US and UK.

India’s Strategic Concerns and Engagement

Dr. Jaishankar’s visit to Iran carries significant weight due to India’s vested interests in the region’s security dynamics and energy resources. The trip is expected to address key issues such as maritime security in the Red Sea, trade partnerships, and the de-escalation of the prevailing crisis. The minister’s discussions are likely to delve into the Chabahar port and recent developments in West Asia, among other critical regional matters.

Engaging Iran Amidst Rising Middle-East Tensions

Dr. Jaishankar’s diplomatic tour to Iran aims to engage the Iranian leadership in mitigating the growing concerns in the Middle East. He is expected to meet his counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahain and President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss the escalating crisis, the North-South Trade Corridor, and the security situation in the Caucuses. India’s stand on the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict and its opposition to the use of terrorism for political objectives will likely be among the points of discussion.

Implications for Global Oil Supply and Regional Stability

The visit is also poised to touch upon the implications of the tensions on the global oil supply, given the Middle East’s critical role in energy markets. Furthermore, talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, may also be on the agenda. While India is not a direct party to the JCPOA, it has significant interests in maintaining regional stability.

Dr. Jaishankar’s impending visit to Iran underlines India’s active engagement with Middle-East powers and its role as a key stakeholder in regional infrastructure projects. This journey underscores India’s commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and the protection of its strategic interests in the Middle East.

0
India International Relations Iran
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
24 seconds ago
Long-Awaited Discovery: Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force Plane Found After Eight Years
After a long and agonizing wait of eight years, Indian authorities have announced the discovery of aircraft wreckage in the sea, believed to be remnants of the ill-fated air force plane crash of 2016. The aircraft, an AN-32, mysteriously disappeared with 29 people on board during a routine flight from Chennai to Port Blair in
Long-Awaited Discovery: Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force Plane Found After Eight Years
Purulia Lynching: An Unsettling Echo of Palghar
21 mins ago
Purulia Lynching: An Unsettling Echo of Palghar
President Droupadi Murmu Invited to Ram Temple Consecration: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage
21 mins ago
President Droupadi Murmu Invited to Ram Temple Consecration: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage
Missing Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Over Seven Years
40 seconds ago
Missing Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Over Seven Years
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
10 mins ago
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
19 mins ago
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
Latest Headlines
World News
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
7 seconds
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
11 seconds
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
12 seconds
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
3 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
4 mins
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
4 mins
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
7 mins
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
8 mins
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
10 mins
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
51 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
53 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app