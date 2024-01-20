India's External Affairs Minister Engages in Diplomatic Talks at NAM Summit

At the recent Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kampala, Uganda, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, engaged in pivotal discussions with several international figures, including Iran Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and his Iranian counterpart, Dr Amir-Abdollahian. The discussions primarily focused on India-Iran bilateral relations and recent regional developments, aimed at fostering enhanced cooperation.

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Engagements

Jaishankar's diplomatic engagements at the NAM summit were not limited to Iran. He also held substantive discussions with Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran about India-Colombia relations and met with Palestinian FM Dr. Riyad al-Maliki. The ongoing Gaza conflict and India's support for a two-state solution were among the critical issues deliberated upon with the Palestinian FM.

India-Iran Bilateral Relations

The minister's discussions with the Iranian Vice President come against the backdrop of rising tensions between Iran and Pakistan, marked by mutual military strikes. Pakistan recently targeted terrorist hideouts in Iran, following Iranian strikes in Pakistan against the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl.

The NAM Summit

The NAM summit embodies a collective of 120 countries not aligned with any significant power bloc. Jaishankar's series of diplomatic discussions at the summit underline India's active engagement on the global stage, aiming for peaceful, cooperative, and mutually beneficial relations with countries around the world.