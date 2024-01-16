Hugo Boss Disappoints with Q4 Profit, Maintains Optimistic Future Outlook

In today's news, German fashion house, Hugo Boss, has reported fourth-quarter operating profits that fell short of market expectations, causing a significant dip in shares. Despite this setback, the company is positive about its future forecasts, anticipating higher revenues and profits by 2025. The final results for 2023 and the fiscal outlook for 2024 will be announced on March 7.

Advertisment

Hugo Boss Q4 Earnings Miss the Mark

Hugo Boss released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings that missed consensus estimates, with EBIT coming in at €121 million, falling short of analysts' consensus estimates. Full-year EBIT forecasts were also missed, leading to a 9% drop in Hugo Boss shares post-announcement. Despite these figures, the company maintained a 13% increase in sales during the fourth quarter, amounting to nearly $1.3 billion. The Asia-Pacific region experienced the most significant growth, with a revenue increase of one-third during the period, largely driven by a strong performance in China.

Resilience Amid Market Slowdown

Advertisment

Despite a late start to the European fall/winter season due to warmer weather, Hugo Boss remained resilient. A brand revamp two years prior helped the luxury group to maintain growth even in slowing markets like the U.S. and Europe. As part of the revamp, Hugo Boss reported record sales for the full year, with a 15% increase to €4.2 billion. The company also aims for a revenue of €5 billion and a margin of at least 12% by 2025, up from the expected 9.8% in 2023.

Future Outlook

Despite the disappointing fourth-quarter performance, Hugo Boss CEO remains optimistic about the company's potential growth. The company aims to reach €5 billion in revenue by 2025 with an EBIT of at least €600 million, reflecting their confidence in marketing, product, and distribution initiatives. The final 2023 results and an outlook for this year will be published in early March, which will provide further insights into the company's performance and future strategies.