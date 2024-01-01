en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Hong Kong Centre Tied to Iran’s Military Drone Program: Unraveling the Threads of a Global Conundrum

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
Hong Kong Centre Tied to Iran’s Military Drone Program: Unraveling the Threads of a Global Conundrum

In an unassuming corner of Hong Kong’s Yau Ma Tei neighborhood, the Ho King Commercial Centre finds itself entwined in a global web of intrigue and alleged international subterfuge. The building has been unveiled as the registered address of Dirac Technology, an electronics firm slapped with sanctions by the United States for its purported ties to Iran’s controversial military drone program. This program stands accused of arming Iranian-backed terrorist factions in the Middle East with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

The Players on the Chessboard

At the center of this geopolitical maelstrom are two figures: Iranian entrepreneur Hossein Hatefi Ardakani and Chinese businessman Gary Lam. According to U.S. prosecutors, the duo leveraged a network of corporations spread across America, Canada, and Hong Kong to clandestinely channel sensitive technology to Iran. Both Ardakani and Lam remain elusive, reinforcing the challenge of curtailing illicit activities in an interconnected world.

(Read Also: New Year Voltage Dip in Hong Kong Causes Significant Disruptions)

Sanctions and Their Impact

The U.S. has targeted over 50 Hong Kong-based companies and individuals with sanctions in the past two years, alleging their role in aiding the Quds Force. This unit, a branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, is known for its militant activities across the Middle East. Yet, the efficacy of these sanctions is blunted by Hong Kong’s policy of only recognizing sanctions imposed by the United Nations. Consequently, businesses and individuals implicated by the U.S. can continue to operate relatively unhindered within the city-state’s jurisdiction.

(Read Also: Mongolian Man Arrested in Hong Kong for Robbing Visually Impaired Elderly Man)

The Broader Geopolitical Canvas

The U.S. has been stepping up its efforts to deter regional aggression in the Middle East. This includes deploying aircraft carriers and issuing stern warnings to Iran and its allies against any form of intervention. These actions have gained urgency in the wake of recent assaults on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran. The FBI suggests that Iran uses a global network of front and shell companies for financial exploitation, which includes oil sales to sustain terrorist groups. Despite U.S. sanctions imposed on several Hong Kong-flagged vessels associated with Iran’s national shipping company, these ships, such as the Canreach (now named the Hamouna), continue to evade sanctions by frequently changing names and flags.

Read More

0
China Iran
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The 'Panda in the Water': A Tale of Conservation and Triumph

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China and Ethiopia: A Year of Robust Partnership and Strategic Advancements

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Shakes up EV Market with Record-Breaking Q4 Sales, Challenges Tesla's Dominance

By Aqsa Younas Rana

World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Commitment to Global Integration and Economic Openness ...
@Business · 12 mins
China's Commitment to Global Integration and Economic Openness ...
heart comment 0
Peruvian Sinologist Advocates Cultural Exchange to Dispel Stereotypes About China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Peruvian Sinologist Advocates Cultural Exchange to Dispel Stereotypes About China
China-U.S. Relations at 45: Navigating a Complex Dance of Cooperation and Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-U.S. Relations at 45: Navigating a Complex Dance of Cooperation and Competition
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections

By Aqsa Younas Rana

World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
Unprecedented Quantum Leap: China and Russia Test ‘Hack-Proof’ Link; Entertainment Industry Mourns Lee Sun-kyun

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unprecedented Quantum Leap: China and Russia Test 'Hack-Proof' Link; Entertainment Industry Mourns Lee Sun-kyun
Latest Headlines
World News
John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
59 seconds
John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
5 mins
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
6 mins
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
7 mins
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
9 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
9 mins
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
9 mins
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
12 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
12 mins
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
12 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
19 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
53 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
1 hour
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app