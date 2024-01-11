Hamadan: Crowned as the Asian Capital of Tourism 2024

In a move that thrusts it into the limelight of the global tourism landscape, the city of Hamadan has been crowned the Asian Capital of Tourism for 2024 by the Asian Mayors Forum (AMF). This prestigious recognition stamps Hamadan as the epicenter of Asian tourism, a testament to its abundant and diverse tourist attractions and the relentless efforts of its city council to showcase its potential to the world.

Hamadan: A Beacon of Urban Tourism

Mayor Masoud Hosseini, in his acknowledgment of this significant accolade, extolled the Hamadan City Council and the Municipal Tourism Headquarters. Their untiring endeavors to elevate the city’s tourism capabilities have borne fruit. Hamadan’s urban tourism landscape has undergone remarkable transformations, and Mayor Hosseini foresees a blossoming future through strategic collaboration with the AMF.

Unveiling Hamadan’s Rich Tapestry of Attractions

Hamadan, one of Iran’s most ancient cities and capital of the namesake province, is a treasure trove of tourist attractions. It beckons visitors with the allure of the Ali-Sadr Cave, the mystery of the Tomb of Abu Ali Sina (better known as Avicenna), the historical intrigue of the Ganjnameh Ancient Inscriptions, and the architectural grandeur of the Alaviyan Dome. Each landmark narrates a unique story, etching an indelible impression on the minds of its visitors.

Iranian Cities Earn Double Honors

The AMF, in a dual recognition of Iranian cities, has also named Shiraz, the southern city known for its vibrant culture and green spaces, as the Asian Capital of Environment for 2024. This dual recognition underscores the diverse strengths of Iran’s urban centers and their potential to lead in tourism and environmental conservation within the Asian continent.