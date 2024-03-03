Global Festival 'Ana Min Hussein' Unites Youth in Ashura Culture, Says Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi

Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi, a prominent Iranian religious leader, recently highlighted the importance of embracing the teachings of Imam Hussein (AS) and understanding the objectives behind his historic uprising. His remarks were made in a message to the attendees of the "Ana Min Hussein" international festival, urging participants to prepare for the awaited Savior through learning about Imam Hussein (AS). The festival, which commenced at the holy shrine of Hazrat Abdul Azim Hassani (AS) in Rey, aims to foster the Ashura culture among the youth and has attracted 300 participants from 22 countries.

Embracing the Teachings of Imam Hussein (AS)

The message, delivered by Hojat-ol-Islam Darvishi, underscored the significance of the event in promoting the values and ideals of Imam Hussein (AS) among young people. According to Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, the love for Imam Hussein (AS) transcends religious boundaries, drawing truth-seekers and advocates of freedom closer to his legacy. This universal appeal is a testament to Imam Hussein's enduring influence and the power of his story to inspire individuals across diverse backgrounds.

International Participation and Competition

The "Ana Min Hussein" festival not only serves as a platform for cultural exchange but also hosts competitions across various categories including cinema and television, poetry, written works, and cyberspace. This wide array of categories reflects the festival's commitment to engaging with the youth on multiple fronts, utilizing both traditional and modern means of communication. The event's international scope, with participants hailing from 22 countries, highlights the global resonance of Imam Hussein's message and the widespread interest in learning more about his teachings.

Awards Ceremony and Cultural Impact

From the submissions received, 74 works will be honored at the festival's closing ceremony, further highlighting the talent and dedication of those who seek to promote the Ashura culture. Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi's message, along with the festival's activities, emphasizes the potential of Imam Hussein's teachings to unite individuals around the ideals of truth and justice. The anticipated awards ceremony is expected to not only celebrate the achievements of the participants but also to reinforce the cultural impact of the festival in spreading the values represented by Imam Hussein (AS).

The "Ana Min Hussein" festival stands as a beacon of hope and unity, drawing together individuals from across the globe in a shared admiration for Imam Hussein (AS). Through its diverse competitions and the powerful message of Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, the festival aims to instill in the youth a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Ashura culture. As the event concludes, the legacy of Imam Hussein (AS) continues to inspire and resonate with people of all backgrounds, echoing his call for justice, freedom, and the pursuit of truth.