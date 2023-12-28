Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East

A somber funeral procession is underway in Tehran for the late Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in Syria. The IRGC, an integral branch of Iran’s Armed Forces, was established in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution in 1979. Mousavi’s death has further strained the already tense relations between Iran and Israel, with Iran frequently accusing Israel of orchestrating attacks on its military personnel and nuclear scientists.

Supreme Leader Leads Funeral Prayers

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, led the funeral prayers for Mousavi, who was a pivotal figure in coordinating logistics and military operations for Iran-backed forces in Syria and Lebanon. The mourners, comprising thousands of Iranians, gathered in Tehran’s central Imam Hossein Square, chanting anti-Israel and anti-America slogans. The funeral procession was attended by high-ranking military commanders and government officials, affirming Mousavi’s esteemed position within Iran’s military establishment.

Escalating Tensions and Threats of Retaliation

Following Mousavi’s assassination, Iranian officials have pledged retaliation against Israel, and Iran’s proxies in the region have amplified their attacks on Israeli and American targets. Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the IRGC, vowed revenge against the Zionist regime during the funeral service. The US fleet in the Red Sea reported intercepting 17 drones and missiles, including attack drones and anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Iran-backed Houthis.

Funeral Rites Across the Region

Funerals for the slain Iranian commander were held not only in Iran but also in Syria and Iraq, emphasizing Mousavi’s influential role in coordinating Iran and Syria’s military alliance. Mousavi’s body was flown from Syria to Najaf in Iraq for funeral rites at Shiite Muslim holy sites before its final journey to Iran for burial. The IRGC has warned Israel that it will take direct action to avenge Mousavi’s death, exacerbating regional tensions. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has cautioned against allowing threats to linger along Israel’s border, alluding to the increasing challenges on multiple fronts.

The assassination of Mousavi and the consequent escalation of tensions underscore the ongoing conflict in the region, where Israel continues to conduct operations against what it perceives as Iranian expansionism and military entrenchment. The repercussions of this event are likely to reverberate across the Middle East, straining relationships and potentially igniting further conflicts in an already volatile region.