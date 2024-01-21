FATF Removes Iran from Recommendation 7 List: Potential Implications

On Monday, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international watchdog focused on combatting money laundering, announced its decision to remove Iran from the list of countries under Recommendation 7. This move follows a protest letter from Iran's Finance and Economic Affairs Minister, Ehsan Khandouzi, advocating for change in the country's status on the list.

FATF and its Recommendation 7

Recommendation 7 is a targeted sanction aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. It mandates member countries to swiftly implement measures such as the confiscation of funds and assets of individuals or entities designated by United Nations Security Council resolutions. Iran's presence on this list had implications on its international financial transactions and economic standing.

UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and its Relevance

Concurrently, the FATF has also communicated about revisions and changes to its standards associated with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. This resolution endorses the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, which was aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons in return for lifting economic sanctions.

Implications for Iran

Iran's removal from the FATF's Recommendation 7 list could potentially ease international financial transactions and bolster its economy. However, it is crucial to note that this development does not imply a complete removal of all international sanctions. The global network involved in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing will continue to monitor Iran's adherence to international standards and protocols.