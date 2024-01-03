en English
Iran

Explosion at Soleimani Commemoration in Kerman, Iran: 73 Dead, 170 Injured

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Explosion at Soleimani Commemoration in Kerman, Iran: 73 Dead, 170 Injured

On the fourth anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani’s death, a devastating explosion rocked Kerman, Iran, resulting in at least 73 fatalities and approximately 170 injuries. The incident occurred near the late General’s gravesite, where a large gathering had assembled to commemorate the influential figure, killed in a U.S. airstrike in 2020.

Details of the Incident

Two bags containing explosives were detonated in the midst of the crowd, causing panic and chaos. The blasts took place near the Kerman Martyrs’ Cemetery, a historical site in this city located about 510 miles southeast of Tehran. Adding to the tragedy, a second explosion was timed to target emergency personnel attending the scene.

Response and Investigation

Authorities were quick to label the incident a terrorist attack. However, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the act. Emergency services were immediately dispatched, and investigations are underway. Babak Yektaparast, a spokesperson for Iran’s emergency services, confirmed the casualty numbers, which are expected to rise as more information becomes available. Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area and to plan for localized disruptions.

Implications and Aftermath

The attack has sent shockwaves through the region and garnered significant attention from media outlets worldwide. Videos from the scene, which highlight the severity of the attack and its impact on the local population, have been circulated widely on social media platforms. This tragic incident has underscored the state of heightened tension in the region, particularly in relation to Iran’s military activities. The loss of General Soleimani, a national icon and prominent figure in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, remains a point of contention and potential instigation for such violent acts.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

