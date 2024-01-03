en English
Iran

Deadly “Terrorist Attack” in Iran: Over 100 Killed at Soleimani Commemoration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Deadly "Terrorist Attack" in Iran: Over 100 Killed at Soleimani Commemoration

In a sinister turn of events, Iran has reported a terrorist attack resulting in over 100 casualties. The incident occurred at a commemoration for slain general Qassem Soleimani, escalating an already tense situation in the region. This attack, falling on the anniversary of Soleimani’s killing in a US drone strike, has sent shockwaves across the international community, raising concerns over regional stability and international security. The critical question now is: Who is behind this attack?

The Attack: A Grim Anniversary

Two explosions, minutes apart, targeted a gathering near the grave of Soleimani in the Saheb al-Zaman mosque in southern city of Kerman. The blasts resulted in at least 103 fatalities and wounded more than 140 individuals. This grim event marked the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s death, a day that saw mourning turn into chaos and loss. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, leaving the door open to speculation and investigation.

The Aftermath: A Nation in Mourning

In the wake of the attack, the Iranian government declared a day of mourning, and the Iranian Interior Minister vowed a quick and forceful reaction to the twin bombings. The casualty figures, quoted by Iranian state television, have sparked widespread grief and anger, furthering the divide between Shiite-majority Iran and its perceived enemies. The second blast occurred 15 minutes after the first, suggesting a calculated and purposeful act of terrorism.

The Investigation: A Search for Answers

Iranian officials have initiated an investigation into the attack, with the aim of identifying the perpetrators and establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident. The identity of the attackers remains unknown, but considering Iran’s history of conflict with various groups, the list of potential culprits is long. The immediate absence of a claim of responsibility further complicates the situation, with the uncertainty fuelling tensions and fears. As Iran grapples with this horrific event, the international community watches closely, aware of the potential for a shift in regional dynamics and the implications for global security.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

